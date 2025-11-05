'Future Hall Of Famer' John Tavares To Be Honored By Maple Leafs Ahead Of Game Vs. Mammoth After Scoring 500 Goals

Ahead of Wednesday's game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Utah Mammoth, John Tavares will receive his flowers, both figuratively and literally.

The 35-year-old scored his 500th career goal one week ago against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It was supposed to be a moment for the Maple Leafs to celebrate, but it was instead overshadowed by the enormous 6-1 scoreline at the time, and the loss that followed.

"It's really hard to comment on it right now," Tavares said after the 6-3 defeat to the Blue Jackets.

"I understand the question and appreciate it, but you play this game to win as a team, and it's all about the team. You'd like to have made more of an impact in the game, but for sure in the days ahead and moments ahead, I'll appreciate it more."

Tavares struck a different tone about the subject on Tuesday, a day after the Maple Leafs' comeback win against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and almost 24 hours before the organization holds a ceremony for the historic milestone.

"Yeah, it'll be special," he said, with a smile.

"To hit a mark like that. You never take it for granted. Even though it came in the fashion that it did, you know, you appreciate each and every goal that went in and how difficult it can be."

Only 48 other players in NHL history have hit the historic 500-goal mark. Tavares has scored 228 of those markers with the Maple Leafs and 272 with his former club, the New York Islanders, whom he was drafted by in 2009.

"So many of them, you just have to do the easy part and just push the puck over the line. So, you know, grateful for my teammates, all the support through my years here in Toronto and obviously in New York as well," Tavares added.

"Coaches, staff, family, everyone that helps me on a daily basis through the journey I've been on in my career. So, yeah, it'll be nice to take a few moments and to share with everyone. Definitely don't take it for granted, and like I said, just want to keep it going."

Not only did Tavares hit that milestone, but the veteran forward also tallied his 500th point with his second team in October, becoming only the fourth player in NHL history — alongside Hall of Famers Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, and Ron Francis — to achieve the feat.

"It's great to come to the rink every day and see what he does and trying to pick up things from him and learn too," said Matias Maccelli, who's only been a teammate of Tavares' for a few months.

"I mean, he’s a future Hall of Famer. I mean, he's just a phenomenal player."

'What A Feeling, Especially For Your Hometown Team': Maple Leafs' Easton Cowan Pots First NHL Goal Against Flyers

Cowan's first NHL goal comes in his ninth career game with the Maple Leafs.

Morgan Rielly was also giving Tavares praise on Tuesday afternoon. The 31-year-old has been teammates with Tavares ever since he signed a massive seven-year, $77 million contract with Toronto in 2018.

Rielly has witnessed everything from Tavares' career-high 47 goals the year he signed, his captaincy in Toronto, and the several important goals he's scored for the Maple Leafs over the years.

And on Wednesday night, he'll be there to watch his teammate receive an honor he rightly deserves.

"Yeah, it's incredible," Rielly said of Tavares' latest accomplishment.

"I mean, not many guys have done that. He's been an incredible player for a long time. You don't get the 500 goals without a massive level of commitment and drive. He's been a real role model for a lot of people."

