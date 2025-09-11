Ex-Maple Leafs Prospect Fraser Minten To Participate In Bruins Rookie Tournament Despite Ending Last Season In NHL

Despite having 25 games of NHL experience over two seasons, Fraser Minten was announced as part of the Boston Bruins rookie tournament roster this week. Speaking to reporters at Warrior Ice Arena, Minten was asked how it came to be that he would take part in the tournament. It turns out Minten didn’t volunteer. He’s just following Bruins GM Don Sweeney’s orders.

“I got a phone call saying you will participate,” Minten said with a smile.

Minten, originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs with their first pick (38th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, impressed the club enough that he made Toronto's opening night roster during the 2023-24 season. He played in four games before being returned to the junior league. The following season, Minten looked more polished, putting up two goals and two assists in 15 games.

But as the Maple Leafs sought to add depth for a playoff push, the club traded Minten to Boston along with a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft in exchange for defenseman Brandon Carlo. As it became clear the Bruins weren’t destined for the postseason, they called up Minten. He played in six games and scored one goal.

Minten didn’t take part in the development camp the Bruins held in the summer that featured a lot of prospects his age. Given he’s about to embark on his first training camp in Boston, he understood the reasoning for the early attendance.

“I haven’t been here for a while, even for me but for them they haven’t seen me play a ton as much as other guys,” Minten said. “It just gives them a chance to get a look at me and my game.”

A look at Boston's depth chart shows a third-line center spot ripe for the taking for Minten, the role he played in Toronto. As the Bruins go through a bit of a rebuild after eight consecutive seasons of being in the playoffs, the opportunity is there for the former Maple Leafs draft pick to take another step in his development.

