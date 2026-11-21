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'Not Too Thrilled': Steven Lorentz Opens Up Lack Of Communication From Maple Leafs Management Ahead of Return to Toronto With Blue Jackets

Ahead of his first game back in Toronto with the Blue Jackets, former Maple Leafs forward Steven Lorentz reflects on being caught off guard by a silent summer from GM John Chayka's new front office and his motivation to prove they made a mistake.