Toronto Maple Leafs
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Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2026 6:26 PMPublished Nov 21, 2026 6:26 PM
Matthew Knies is returning to Toronto for the first time since the Maple Leafs traded him to the Blue Jackets. He reflects on his tenure with the team and tells a story about how he nearly ran over a fan with his car.
The highlight of this Saturday night matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets at Scotiabank Arena is all about Matthew Knies and his return after being traded right before the beginning of the 2026-27 NHL regular season.
After the Blue Jackets' morning skate on Saturday, he spoke to the media for the first time since returning. He reminisced and reflected on his time with the Maple Leafs, his old teammates and what it was like in the first matchup of the season between these two teams.
He also shared his favorite memory from his tenure in Toronto, as well as a funny interaction with a fan in the parking lot.
Knies was traded to the Blue Jackets on Sept. 28, which was one day before the Leafs' home opener this season. He explained how much of a challenge it was for him to be traded, specifically because of the timing.
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"Yeah, it was pretty difficult," Knies admitted. "Just, I guess, the timing of it all. Right before the home opener here. Yeah, just trying to get situated and comfortable, get to know the guys, the city, practice and everything like that. It was pretty challenging for the first few weeks, but really starting to get the grip of it and just, you know, starting to really feel like home. So that's a good feeling."
thehockeynews.com'Not Too Thrilled': Steven Lorentz Opens Up Lack Of Communication From Maple Leafs Management Ahead of Return to Toronto With Blue JacketsAhead of his first game back in Toronto with the Blue Jackets, former Maple Leafs forward Steven Lorentz reflects on being caught off guard by a silent summer from GM John Chayka's new front office and his motivation to prove they made a mistake.
The 24-year-old played parts of four seasons for the Maple Leafs, scoring 67 goals and 160 points in the Blue and White. Last season, he scored 23 goals and a career-high 66 points while averaging 18:48 of ice time per game, which was also the highest he's logged in his young NHL career.
He was a key piece of the Maple Leafs' future and current squad. Because of that, despite the trade rumors around last year's trade deadline and this past off-season, he didn't expect to be dealt.
"Honestly, I didn't think about it at all," he said. "I never thought it would really happen. So that's just the confidence I had that I needed to play on this team. So it wasn't really a thought in my mind. So, yeah, it didn't really worry me, but here I am. So maybe I should have been a little more on edge."
Toronto and Columbus met for the first time on Oct. 20 in Ohio, and Knies described what that experience was like, seeing his old teammates for the first time.
"Really just lining up against them on the first draw," he said, describing the weirdest moment of that night. "That was, yeah, just so different, you know. And then just seeing them walk to their bus after the game and then, you know, me drive home. It's a little different feeling."
That bizarre feeling was back once he returned to Toronto.
"Yeah, feels a little weird," Knies said about walking into Scotiabank Arena again as the visiting team. "Honestly, a little awkward, but I'm excited for the night."
Knies was later asked what his favorite moment was as a Leaf, and he looked back to a very early point in his tenure. In fact, he highlighted his first experience in the NHL, which was the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.
Toronto faced the Tampa Bay Lightning in that first-round series and ended up advancing to the second round with a Game 6 game-winning goal in overtime by John Tavares. Knies hasn't forgotten that night.
"I think it was JT's overtime winner when I first came up against Tampa," Knies said. "Yeah, caught lightning in a bottle, that one. Just being a part of it really was special. And when I first came up, that was a whirlwind too. So, yeah, that was definitely a good key memory."
To round out his availability, Knies shared a funny story about a fan interaction he had.
"I think there was one funny one where I came in for a game, and I almost ran someone over trying to park," he said. "And they were wearing my jersey, actually. And they flipped me the bird. And then I was like, oh, gosh. And then I don't think they even recognized who it was. And then went down to the parking lot. So yeah, it's different. A lot of people around the rink."
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