From Parts Of A ‘Superman Line’ Reunion to Gavin McKenna’s Instant Spark: What Stood Out At Maple Leafs Camp (Day 2 Takeaways)

McKenna’s poise, a Matthews–Roslovic reunion, and Jim Hiller’s skating-first identity defined Friday’s availability as Toronto prepares for Saturday’s home preseason opener.
Two days into a shortened training camp, the Maple Leafs are already talking like a team that wants the puck and is willing to live with the consequences if they don’t get it back fast enough.
Jim Hiller stood in front of reporters Friday and sketched the bargain he is offering his most talented forwards: more freedom in the offensive zone, provided the commitment without the puck never becomes optional. Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies and Jack Roslovic described a first line that is starting to talk, skate and find each other again.
Here are the 10 things that stood out from Friday’s availability.
Gavin McKenna’s Instant Impact and Poise
The first-overall pick is already dominating camp conversation, and not because the organization is selling a narrative. Hiller and Matthews both volunteered the same observation independently: McKenna does not defer.
Asked whether a young player slotted with John Tavares and William Nylander has to be careful about waiting his turn, Hiller shut the premise down. He said he has not seen that hesitation at all. McKenna, in the coach’s words, is a nice young man with no airs about him confident in his own way, certainly not cocky, but fully aware of how good he is once the puck is on his stick.
“He’s not selfish. He just makes the right play when it needs to be played. Very impressive,” Hiller said.
Hiller also made clear he is not going to load the teenager up with extra speeches before Saturday’s preseason opener, opting for a simpler message: tap him on the back, look him in the eye, shake his hand and tell him to enjoy the night. There will be plenty of nights later when the staff demands more. Tomorrow should not be one of them.
Matthews, impressed by McKenna was asked whether this could one day become McKenna’s team, the captain did not hedge.
“Absolutely. I mean, I think that time will eventually come,” Matthews said. “He’s got a great head on his shoulders. He’s extremely humble, confident in himself, and he’s just going to continue to learn, continue to grow and get better each and every day.”
Jack Roslovic’s First-Line Audition
Roslovic is not being sprinkled into camp as a nostalgic extra. He is opening on Matthews’ right side with Knies on the other wing, and Hiller treated the assignment as a real job with real conditions attached.
The standard, as Hiller laid it out, is two-way honesty. Playing with Matthews means creating offense. It also means being the player who cleans up the mess when Matthews is given license to hold the puck, take a risk and try to make a play in the offensive zone. You cannot be a pure sniper on that line, and you cannot be only a checker. Roslovic and Knies, Hiller said, both fit that bill. Now the staff wants to see where it goes.
“When you play with Auston, you’ve got to be good both ways. That’s the way I see it,” Hiller said.
Roslovic himself boiled the on-ice assignment down to communication and dirty work: finding the open ice, being a shooting threat, and getting pucks to Matthews. Chemistry, he said, starts with the comfort of talking to someone you already know. The ice sessions will do the rest.
Hiller added that the Matthews–Knies–Roslovic unit is the line he is most interested in watching Saturday night. Practice is practice. A game will tell him more.
The NTDP “Superman Line” Nostalgia
The Matthews–Roslovic reunion has already pulled the room back to their U.S. National Team Development Program days with Matthew Tkachuk. Those two years, Matthews said, were built around a single destination: the U18 world championship. They won it. A lot of that group is still in the NHL, still in touch, and still trading the same jokes.
The best one landed Friday. Matthews said they used to call themselves the Superman line in junior, a Cam Newton-era bit complete with the ripped-open jersey celebration. Tkachuk’s updated scouting report was less sentimental.
“We used to call ourselves the Superman line in junior, and he told us if we played against them, scored and did the Superman celly, he was going to kill one of us,” Matthews said with a smile.
Roslovic confirmed the Cam Newton origin story and, when asked about the odds of the celebration coming out if they score on Florida, left the door cracked:
“I don’t know. Maybe.”
Off the ice, both players described the same thing Knies has already noticed from the third seat on the line. Matthews and Roslovic fell back into conversation immediately. Inside jokes, shared history, the easy shorthand that only exists when you went through the mud together as teenagers. Knies called that off-ice chemistry a good thing. In a shortened camp, it is also a practical advantage.
Jim Hiller’s Fast, Skating Identity
Hiller’s vision is not complicated, which does not mean it is easy. He looked at the roster, saw elite offensive forwards, and decided the staff has to let those players use their strengths. The other half of the sentence is the one he kept repeating: everyone, talent level aside, has to commit to playing without the puck.
“I hope we strike a balance. I hope we’re hard to play against without the puck. But I hope when we have it, we see some of that dynamism that we do have,” Hiller said.
The system he wants is a skating system because he believes this group skates well. Different structures without the puck can all work, he said. T
Matthews heard the same message from the other side of the whistle. Practices have been heavy on skating, up and down the ice, with an emphasis on tracking, stripping pucks on the backcheck and turning those recoveries into offense the other way. The freedom to make a play is real. So is the requirement to get on your horse if the play dies.
Matthew Knies at 100 Percent Health
Knies spent last season grinding through a knee ailment and still produced 23 goals and 43 assists in 79 games. He arrived at this camp lighter, healthy, and uninterested in turning that into a personal stat-line conversation.
“I’m back to 100 percent. No issues with it. It’s not going to be a problem this year,” he said.
Matthews did not need two days to upgrade the projection. He used the word “dominant” in describing Knies. The combination he keeps coming back to is the one that made Knies so difficult to play against even when he was not right: strength down low, puck protection, net-front battles, plus the hands and shot to finish. Matthews’ line, in his view, does not work unless Knies is a central part of it.
“I think he hasn’t even scratched the surface of his ceiling, and he’s going to continue to get better and better,” Matthews said.
Hiller is taking a more patient read. He has not had a long conversation with Knies yet and is content to let him play Saturday, then sit with the video. That is when the coach expects to get a true feel. The early visual, though, is of a winger who blocked out a noisy offseason and just went back to work.
Preseason Goaltending Plans Confirmed
Hiller said he intends to use both goaltenders Sergei Bobrosvsky and Anthony Stolarz in the two home games coming up. Bobrovsky will start at home. How much of the game he plays is still being finalized. A Stolarz is in the same bucket: both goaltenders are slated to see parts of the back-to-back preseason weekend.
“We’ve only got two games, so we’re still finalizing exactly what it looks like,” Hiller said. “I’ll save you the question. Bob will start at home tomorrow night.”
It is a small detail on Day 2, and it is also the first official look at how Hiller intends to split a tandem that was built to give Toronto stability in net while the rest of the roster is still being sorted. No mystery at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Bobrovsky goes first.
The Tavares–Nylander–McKenna Trio Is Already Clicking
If the Matthews line is the one Hiller is most curious about, the Tavares line is the one that has already arrived as advertised. Matthews said the McKenna–Tavares–Nylander unit connected really well over the first two days. Hiller’s version was more specific: if you ask Tavares and Nylander, they would both say they have been impressed with how many pucks McKenna has found them.
Three players who can locate one another is the entire point. Hiller does not want a line that runs through one option, or even two. He wants all three moving, distributing, and arriving in space. That, he said, is the same standard he is applying to Matthews, Roslovic and Knies. The second unit has simply done it more visibly so far.
The defensive side of that experiment will be the adults’ job. Hiller has been clear that freedom for a teenager only works if the two veterans supporting him treat the other side of the puck as non-negotiable. That is the quiet half of the early chemistry story, and it will be tested as soon as the games start counting in a different way.
Morgan Rielly pairing not finalized?
Morgan Rielly took part in his first skate with the main grew as he recovers from a viral condition and landed on the right side with Emil Andrae/
The staff did not want to shuffle the whole defense because one player was out and then back in. They took one guy out and put one guy in. Hiller said he would not read too much into exactly where Rielly played, including the right-side look, and he waved off the idea that the day’s pairs are the Opening Night pairs.
“We’ve got an idea, yeah. But it’s probably not exactly what we’re seeing out there,” Hiller said.
Knies Shakes Off the Offseason Trade Chatter
Knies did not pretend the summer was quiet. Trade rumors followed him through the offseason. What he took from his conversations with general manager John Chayka was simpler than the noise around them: the organization told him he was a valuable piece. His job now is to prove that every day.
“He felt that I was a valuable piece here, and that’s kind of what I have to earn and show every day … that I want to be here, that they need me here,” Knies said. “Hopefully that all works out and I can stay in the blue and white for a very long time.”
That tracks with how Knies talks about production. He does not set personal point goals heading into a season. If the team is doing well, he is doing well. Team success, in his framing, folds back onto the individual. It is a veteran answer from a player who just came through a year that could have invited the opposite mindset.
Hiller’s early read of Knies fits that picture. The coach has watched a player who stayed focused, blocked out the noise, and arrived ready. The evaluation, again, waits for Saturday. The tone around him does not.
10. Roslovic on Matthews’ Silent Leadership
The most revealing Matthews story on Friday did not come from Matthews. It came from the teammate who watched him miss a developmental year as a teenager and refuse to let the year go empty.
Roslovic’s first memory was not a goal or a highlight. It was Matthews, dealing with a brutal injury, shooting pucks from a chair, working his upper body, studying the game and staying around the team. The public does not see those hours. Roslovic did. That, he said, is what makes great players great.
“With two legs, with one leg, he’s going to keep on being the best player that he can be and work and really try to get better,” Roslovic said.
Seeing Matthews as captain, Roslovic argued, is a testament to the person as much as the player. There are two ways to lead. Matthews does both. His actions still speak louder.
Up next
Leafs prepare for a pair of split-squad games against the Montreal Canadiens. The NHL-loaded roster is expect to host at Scotiabank Arena.
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