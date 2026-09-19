From Parts Of A ‘Superman Line’ Reunion to Gavin McKenna’s Instant Spark: What Stood Out At Maple Leafs Camp (Day 2 Takeaways)

The standard, as Hiller laid it out, is two-way honesty. Playing with Matthews means creating offense. It also means being the player who cleans up the mess when Matthews is given license to hold the puck, take a risk and try to make a play in the offensive zone. You cannot be a pure sniper on that line, and you cannot be only a checker. Roslovic and Knies, Hiller said, both fit that bill. Now the staff wants to see where it goes.