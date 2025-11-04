Maple Leafs Practice Notes: Laughton, Lorentz Could Return Vs. Mammoth, Carlo, Stolarz Get Maintenance Day

As the Toronto Maple Leafs filed onto the ice the day after a third-period comeback win against the Pittsburgh Penguins, changes were clearly afoot.

The reason being: Toronto's forward group is almost at the finish line of full health.

There was proof of that with the jerseys players wore during practice on Tuesday. Scott Laughton and Steven Lorentz, who've each been dealing with different injuries, were wearing bottom-six white jerseys. As was Matias Maccelli, who, for the first time this season, was a healthy scratch on Monday.

Laughton has been out since training camp with a lower-body injury after blocking a shot off his foot. Lorentz suffered a lower-body injury after going into the boards awkwardly against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 29.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube stated that both could return to the lineup on Wednesday against the Utah Mammoth, adding that the group has missed the energy both players bring.

"They play with energy, and they play a straightforward, simple game. They do a lot of the dirty work for us out there, but the energy is good with those guys," he said on Tuesday afternoon.

"They bring a lot of energy to our team, which is good and important. Penalty kill and just whatever, change the momentum of a game. When it's not going right, these guys can go change the momentum of a game."

The odd men out in practice were Easton Cowan, Calle Jarnkrok, and Sammy Blais, each of whom was in the lineup on Monday evening. They stepped foot onto the ice wearing grey jerseys, usually designated for the team's healthy scratches.

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - William Nylander

Nick Robertson - John Tavares - Bobby McMann

Dakota Joshua - Nicolas Roy - Matias Maccelli

Steven Lorentz - Scott Laughton - Max Domi



Maccelli has two goals and five points in his first 12 games since being picked up by the Maple Leafs in an offseason trade. Following Tuesday's practice, he discussed what the coaching staff wants to see from him when he returns to the lineup.

"Just making harder plays and being a little more stingier on the forecheck and stuff like that," Maccelli said. "Getting to the dirty areas and getting to the net. I'm going to be doing a little more of that and play my game."

'It's Reassuring Knowing I'm Capable Of That': Maybe It’s Time to End the Nick Robertson Trade Talk — Maple Leafs Winger Thriving On Top Line

A recent injury to William Nylander finally gave Nick Robertson the chance to prove he belongs in the Toronto Maple Leafs' top six forward group, and he's making the most of the opportunity playing alongside captain Auston Matthews.

Brandon Carlo missed practice after blocking six shots against the Penguins, including several in the dying minutes of the game. Anthony Stolarz was also absent. Both had maintenance days, Berube said, but "I expect them both [to be] good to go tomorrow."

Despite Morgan Rielly skating on his off side (in Carlo's absence) alongside fellow left-shot Dakota Mermis, it's not something they'll go to against the Mammoth. The other two pairings (Simon Benoit with Jake McCabe and Oliver Ekman-Larsson alongside Philippe Myers) remained unchanged.

Expect this defense corps vs. Utah:

Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo

Simon Benoit - Jake McCabe

Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Philippe Myers

Another minor change: Ekman-Larsson was moved onto the top power play unit, while Rielly was moved down to the second unit. Toronto's power play is operating at a 12.1-percent success rate, which is the second-lowest in the league.

There were a lot of moving parts in Tuesday's practice. But having all of your forwards healthy is a positive for Toronto. In the same breath, it's a little "tricky," as Berube mentioned following the Maple Leafs' skate on Tuesday afternoon.

"Nobody wants to sit out. They all want to play all the time. But reality is that's not going to happen," Toronto's head coach said.

"But in saying that, everybody's still important. They're all still important. And they got to understand that, that there's going to be games where certain guys maybe don't play and there's different reasons, but we still need everybody. That's the message. "

