Gavin McKenna Doesn't Feature In Overtime Again For Maple Leafs, Jim Hiller Admits He's Not Ready To Deploy Rookie
Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2026 2:05 PM
Updated Nov 29, 2026 3:26 PM
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller didn't deploy rookie Gavin McKenna in overtime against the Pittsburgh Penguins. He's yet to feature in overtime this season, and Hiller explains why.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy