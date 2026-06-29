Gavin McKenna Highlights List Of 53 Maple Leafs Attendees, Development Camp Scheduled For July 2-4

It'll be the first glimpse of McKenna on the ice in a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey.
Gavin McKenna will be one of 53 prospects who will take the ice on July 2nd when the Toronto Maple Leafs host their annual development camp at Ford Performance Centre.
The Maple Leafs used the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft to select McKenna and there will be a lot of eyes on the Penn State product to see how he looks on the ice while wearing a Toronto jersey.
In addition to McKenna, other prospects include Zach Olsen, Cooper Williams and Brody Pepoy.
Defencemen Alexander Bilecki, Ethan MacKenzie, Måns Gudmunssson and Yaroslav Fedoseyev; and goaltenders Juuso Ainasto and Patriks Plumins.
Also in attendance will be five draft picks from the 2025 NHL Draft (forwards William Belle, Tyler Hopkins, Tinus Luc Koblar, and Harry Nansi, as well as defenceman Rylan Fellinger), six draft picks from the 2024 NHL Draft (Miroslav Holinka, Victor Johansson, Matthew Lahey, Sam McCue, Timofei Obvintsev, Alex Plesovskikh), one draft pick from the 2023 NHL Draft (Hudson Malinoski), and one draft pick from the 2022 NHL Draft (Nicholas Moldenhauer).
The roster also includes three players signed to an NHL contract (Vincent Borgesi, Brandon Buhr, Hayes Hundley) and one player signed to AHL contracts (Frank Djurasevic).
There are a whopping 26 free agents who will also be at camp, that will be overseen by Maple Leafs assistant GM, Player Development, Hayley Wickenheiser
Forwards (29)
|Player
|Position/Shoots
|DOB
|Birthplace
|2025-26 Club(s)
|League
|Regular Season (GP-G-A-PTS-PIM)
|Playoffs (GP-G-A-PTS-PIM)
|Alfano, Sam
|R
|2004-01-18
|Hamilton, ON
|Arizona State Univ.
|NCAA
|18 GP | 11 G | 7 A | 35 PTS | 33 PIM
|—
|Belle, William
|R
|2007-01-14
|Dongguan, China
|Univ. of Notre Dame
|NCAA
|34 GP | 1 G | 3 A | 4 PTS | 33 PIM
|—
|Buhr, Brandon
|R
|2002-07-07
|North Vancouver, BC
|Union CollegeToronto
|NCAAAHL
|35 GP | 19 G | 17 A | 36 PTS | 10 PIM02 GP | 2 G | 5 PTS | 2 PIM
|—
|Caron, Félix
|R
|2004-12-01
|Terrebonne, QC
|Ohio State Univ.
|NCAA
|30 GP | 16 G | 14 A | 37 PTS | 34 PIM
|—
|Cebrian, Kieran
|L
|2003-03-31
|Denver, CO
|Univ. of Denver
|NCAA
|6 GP | 17 G | 11 A | 43 PTS | 34 PIM
|—
|Galanek, Jack
|L
|2006-06-04
|Hopkinton, MA
|UMass
|NCAA
|24 GP | 5 G | 36 A | 19 PTS | 20 PIM
|—
|Hanson, Landon
|R
|2006-01-09
|Grand Prairie, AB
|Edmonton
|WHL
|55 GP | 31 G | 24 A | 68 PTS | 49 PIM
|7 GP | 1 G | 0 A | 1 PTS | 4 PIM
|Holinka, Miroslav
|R
|2005-11-10
|Kromeriz, Czechia
|EdmontonToronto
|WHLAHL
|80 GP | 59 G | 37 A | 101 PTS | 43 PIM24 GP | 0 PIM
|11 GP | 4 G | 7 A | 7 PTS | 2 PIM
|Hopkins, Tyler
|L
|2007-01-23
|Campbellville, ON
|KingstonGuelph
|OHLOHL
|29 GP | 25 G | 13 A | 12 PTS | 16 PIM27 GP | 25 G | 12 A | 13 PTS | 12 PIM
|—
|Johnson, Ryan
|R
|2003-05-05
|Calgary, AB
|Univ. of Alaska-Anchorage
|NCAA
|33 GP | 4 G | 11 A | 15 PTS | 26 PIM
|—
|Kivioja, Aleksi
|R
|2003-08-02
|Helsinki, Finland
|Providence College
|NCAA
|10 GP | 8 G | 36 A | 18 PTS | 36 PIM
|—
|Koblar, Tinus Luc
|L
|2007-07-21
|Kranj, Slovenia
|Leksands IFLeksands IF (U20)
|SHLU20 Nat.
|14 GP | 1 G | 47 A | 8 PTS | 24 PIM1 GP | 20 G | 1 PTS | 0 PIM
|5 GP | 2 G | 26 PIM
|Lalonde, Parker
|R
|2004-01-22
|Aberdeen, SK
|Merrimack College
|NCAA
|37 GP | 24 G | 13 A | 38 PTS | 14 PIM
|—
|Major, Charlie
|R
|2004-09-14
|Skaneateles, NY
|Cornell Univ.
|NCAA
|32 GP | 10 G | 17 A | 27 PTS | 2 PIM
|—
|Makway, Judah
|L
|2004-09-28
|Trail, BC
|Univ. of Alaska-Anchorage
|NCAA
|33 GP | 3 G | 6 A | 9 PTS | 47 PIM
|—
|Malinoski, Hudson
|L
|2004-05-19
|Saskatoon, SK
|Providence College
|NCAA
|11 GP | 36 G | 4 A | 15 PTS | 19 PIM
|9 GP
|McCue, Sam
|L
|2005-10-03
|Sudbury, ON
|BrantfordOttawa
|OHLOHL
|25 GP | 10 G | 7 A | 17 PTS | 24 PIM15 GP | 8 G | 7 A | 2 PTS | 34 PIM
|20 GP | 2 PIM
|McKenna, Gavin
|L
|2007-12-20
|Whitehorse, Yukon
|Penn State Univ.
|NCAA
|51 GP | 35 G | 15 A | 36 PTS | 36 PIM
|9 GP
|Moldenhauer, Nicholas
|R
|2004-05-25
|Mississauga, ON
|Univ. of Michigan
|NCAA
|40 GP | 15 G | 16 A | 31 PTS | 16 PIM
|—
|Morrell, Logan
|R
|2003-08-02
|Mesa, Arizona
|Arizona State Univ.
|NCAA
|16 GP | 9 G | 7 A | 36 PTS | 24 PIM
|—
|Nansi, Harry
|R
|2007-09-10
|Brossard, QC
|Owen Sound
|OHL
|56 GP | 13 G | 67 A | 43 PTS | 29 PIM
|4 GP | 0 G | 0 A | 0 PTS | 0 PIM
|Olsen, Zach
|R
|2008-03-16
|Calgary, AB
|Saskatoon
|WHL
|57 GP | 18 G | 16 A | 34 PTS | 79 PIM
|10 GP | 4 G | 2 A | 6 PTS | 18 PIM
|Pepoy, Brody
|R
|2008-05-16
|Troy, MI
|Saginaw
|OHL
|29 GP | 13 G | 16 A | 67 PTS | 22 PIM
|3 GP | 0 PIM
|Pitka, Tobias
|R
|2006-04-28
|Poprad, Slovakia
|Northern Michigan Univ.
|NCAA
|25 GP | 5 G | 7 A | 12 PTS | 14 PIM
|—
|Plesovskikh, Alexander
|R
|2006-08-01
|Tyumen, Russia
|Spartak MoskvaKhimik VoskresenskMHK Spartak Moskva
|KHLVHLMHL
|0 GP | 0 G | 0 A | 0 PTS | 2 PIM3 GP | 0 G | 0 A | 2 PTS | 4 PIM24 GP | 53 G | 51 A | 27 PTS | 84 PIM
|21 GP | 4 G | 5 A | 9 PTS | 2 PIM
|Roukounakis, Nick
|L
|2003-09-08
|Pembroke, MA
|Boston Univ.
|NCAA
|52 GP | 25 G | 7 A | 14 PIM
|—
|Thompson, Mick
|L
|2004-03-01
|Toronto, ON
|Harvard Univ.
|NCAA
|33 GP | 9 G | 18 A | 27 PTS | 10 PIM
|—
|Vaughan, Parker
|R
|2008-03-06
|St. Thomas, ON
|North Bay
|OHL
|68 GP | 14 G | 19 A | 33 PTS | 63 PIM
|5 GP | 10 G | 2 A | 7 PTS | 6 PIM
|Williams, Cooper
|L
|2008-02-18
|Calgary, AB
|Saskatoon
|WHL
|66 GP | 23 G | 34 A | 57 PTS | 35 PIM
|11 GP | 2 G | 4 A | 6 PTS | 2 PIM
Defencemen (18)
|Player
|Position/Shoots
|DOB
|Birthplace
|2025-26 Club(s)
|League
|Regular Season (GP-G-A-PTS-PIM)
|Playoffs (GP-G-A-PTS-PIM)
|Baran, Richard
|L
|2005-10-24
|Bratislava, Slovakia
|Arizona State Univ.
|NCAA
|36 GP | 0 G | 5 A | 5 PTS | 22 PIM
|11 GP | 2 G | 9 A | 18 PTS | 20 PIM
|Bilecki, Alexander
|L
|2008-05-09
|Mississauga, ON
|Kitchener
|OHL
|66 GP | 9 G | 20 A | 29 PTS | 43 PIM
|—
|Blessing, Niklas
|L
|2006-08-12
|Switzerland
|EHC Biel-Bienne Spirit U21EHC Biel-Bienne
|U21-ElitNL
|3 GP | 10 G | 1 A | 14 PTS | 0 PIM47 GP | 11 G | 3 A | 5 PTS | 24 PIM
|1 GP | 30 PIM
|Borgesi, Vincent
|R
|2004-03-02
|Philadelphia, PA
|Northeastern Univ.Toronto
|NCAAAHL
|36 GP | 70 G | 11 A | 15 PTS | 29 PIM2 GP | 20 G | 14 PTS | 34 PIM
|—
|Djurasevic, Frank
|R
|2002-03-09
|New Rochelle, NY
|Univ. of MaineToronto
|NCAAAHL
|5 GP | 9 G | 0 A | 0 PTS | 30 PIM9 GP | 10 G | 1 A | 15 PTS | 0 PIM
|—
|Fedoseyev, Yaroslav
|R
|2007-11-05
|Chelyabinsk, Russia
|Traktor ChelyabinskChelmet ChelyabinskBelye Medvedi Chelyabinsk
|KHLVHLMHL
|2 GP | 6 PIM25 GP | 22 PIM24 GP | 2 G | 11 A | 13 PTS | 36 PIM
|2 GP | 0 G | 0 A | 0 PTS | 2 PIM
|Fellinger, Rylan
|R
|2007-05-16
|Wawa, ON
|Flint
|OHL
|65 GP | 13 G | 16 A | 3 PTS | 44 PIM
|—
|Gudmundsson, Mans
|R
|2008-06-09
|Skövde, Sweden
|Farjestad BK U18Farjestad BK U18Farjestad BK U20Farjestad BK
|U18 RegU18 NatU20 NatSHL
|1 GP | 14 G | 5 A | 01 PTS | 0 PIM3 GP | 1 G | 1 A | 24 PTS | 0 PIM35 GP | 25 G | 0 A | 0 PTS | 10 PIM1 GP | D | 305 PIM
|7 GP | 14 A | 5 PTS | 5 PIM | 2 G | 0 PIM
|Hart, DJ
|R
|2002-02-23
|Stamford, CT
|Union College
|NCAA
|6 GP | 5 G | 1 A | 25 PTS | 24 PIM
|—
|Hewitt, Jack
|R
|2003-07-01
|Toronto, ON
|Brown Univ.
|NCAA
|17 GP | 0 G | 0 A | 0 PTS | 2 PIM
|—
|Hundley, Hayes
|R
|2005-03-22
|Upper Arlington, OH
|Univ. of St. ThomasToronto
|NCAAAHL
|12 GP | 38 G | 6 A | 6 PTS | 12 PIM1 GP | 0 G | 0 A | 0 PTS | 0 PIM
|—
|Johansson, Victor
|L
|2006-04-25
|Linkoping, Sweden
|Leksands IFIK Oskarshamn
|SHLH22
|10 GP | 0 G | 3 A | 3 PTS | 2 PIM19 GP | 10 G | 16 PIM
|0 GP | 3 G | 5 PTS | 3 PIM | 8 PIM
|Lahey, Matthew
|L
|2006-07-17
|Victoria, BC
|Michigan State Univ.
|NCAA
|19 GP | 5 G | 0 A | 5 PTS | 4 PIM
|—
|MacKenzie, Ethan
|L
|2006-09-02
|West Kelowna, BC
|Edmonton
|WHL
|59 GP | 58 G | 36 A | 22 PTS | 42 PIM
|3 GP | 7 G | 1 A | 2 PTS | 0 PIM
|Man, Matyas
|L
|2006-05-31
|Ostrava, Czechia
|Prince Albert
|WHL
|53 GP | 13 G | 11 A | 2 PTS | 53 PIM
|2 GP | 2 G | 20 PTS | 4 PIM | 10 PIM
|Manter, Quinn
|L
|2005-04-23
|Weyburn, SK
|Providence College
|NCAA
|36 GP | 2 G | 9 A | 11 PTS | 52 PIM
|—
|Sandhu, Zach
|L
|2005-12-20
|Toronto, ON
|OshawaBrantford
|OHLOHL
|11 GP | 0 G | 5 A | 5 PTS | 25 PIM53 GP | 14 G | 11 A | 3 PTS | 51 PIM
|0 GP | 0 G | 0 A | 15 PTS | 12 PIM
|Voyaga, Nikita
|L
|2007-10-16
|Vidnoye, Russia
|Charlottetown
|QMJHL
|59 GP | 10 G | 8 A | 2 PTS | 45 PIM
|7 GP | 0 G | 0 A | 0 PTS | 6 PIM
Goaltenders (6)
|Player
|Catches
|DOB
|Birthplace
|2025-26 Club(s)
|League
|Regular Season (GP-W-L-OT-SV%)
|Playoffs (GP-W-L-OT-SV%)
|Ainasto, Juuso
|L
|2008-03-18
|Kerava, Finland
|Jokerit U18Jokerit U20
|U18 SM-sarjaU20 SM-sarja
|0 GP | 12 W | 8 L | 3 OT | .938 SV%67 GP | 14 W | 0 L | .892 SV%
|12 GP | 0 W | 3 L | .925 SV%
|Bērziņš, Patriks
|L
|2003-08-30
|Sabile, Latvia
|St. Cloud State Univ.
|NCAA
|18 GP | 10 W | 7 L | 0 OT | .909 SV%
|—
|Gatto, Sebastian
|L
|2006-01-24
|Troy, MI
|London
|OHL
|38 GP | 24 W | 8 L | 2 OT | .916 SV%
|3 GP | 0 W | 1 L | 2 OT | .912 SV%
|McCallum, Ethan
|L
|2006-04-11
|Brandon, MB
|SaskatoonPenticton
|WHLWHL
|13 GP | 4 W | 6 L | 14 OT | .886 SV%21 GP | 4 W | D | .918 SV%
|2 GP | 0 W | 1 L | .824 SV%
|Obvintsev, Timofei
|L
|2005-01-06
|Yekaterinburg, Russia
|Gornyak-UGMK
|VHL
|0 GP | 6 W | 13 L | .899 SV%
|—
|Plumins, Patriks
|L
|2008-01-07
|Talsi, Latvia
|Zemgale JuniorsZemgale
|Latvia2Latvia
|5 GP | — SV%16 GP | .927 SV%
|—.824 SV%
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.