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Gavin McKenna Highlights List Of 53 Maple Leafs Attendees, Development Camp Scheduled For July 2-4

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It'll be the first glimpse of McKenna on the ice in a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey.

Gavin McKenna will be one of 53 prospects who will take the ice on July 2nd when the Toronto Maple Leafs host their annual development camp at Ford Performance Centre.

The Maple Leafs used the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft to select McKenna and there will be a lot of eyes on the Penn State product to see how he looks on the ice while wearing a Toronto jersey.

In addition to McKenna, other prospects include Zach Olsen, Cooper Williams and Brody Pepoy.

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Defencemen Alexander Bilecki, Ethan MacKenzie, Måns Gudmunssson and Yaroslav Fedoseyev; and goaltenders Juuso Ainasto and Patriks Plumins.

Also in attendance will be five draft picks from the 2025 NHL Draft (forwards William Belle, Tyler Hopkins, Tinus Luc Koblar, and Harry Nansi, as well as defenceman Rylan Fellinger), six draft picks from the 2024 NHL Draft (Miroslav Holinka, Victor Johansson, Matthew Lahey, Sam McCue, Timofei Obvintsev, Alex Plesovskikh), one draft pick from the 2023 NHL Draft (Hudson Malinoski), and one draft pick from the 2022 NHL Draft (Nicholas Moldenhauer).

The roster also includes three players signed to an NHL contract (Vincent Borgesi, Brandon Buhr, Hayes Hundley) and one player signed to AHL contracts (Frank Djurasevic). 

There are a whopping 26 free agents who will also be at camp, that will be overseen by Maple Leafs assistant GM, Player Development, Hayley Wickenheiser

Forwards (29)

PlayerPosition/ShootsDOBBirthplace2025-26 Club(s)LeagueRegular Season (GP-G-A-PTS-PIM)Playoffs (GP-G-A-PTS-PIM)
Alfano, SamR2004-01-18Hamilton, ONArizona State Univ.NCAA18 GP | 11 G | 7 A | 35 PTS | 33 PIM
Belle, WilliamR2007-01-14Dongguan, ChinaUniv. of Notre DameNCAA34 GP | 1 G | 3 A | 4 PTS | 33 PIM
Buhr, BrandonR2002-07-07North Vancouver, BCUnion CollegeTorontoNCAAAHL35 GP | 19 G | 17 A | 36 PTS | 10 PIM02 GP | 2 G | 5 PTS | 2 PIM
Caron, FélixR2004-12-01Terrebonne, QCOhio State Univ.NCAA30 GP | 16 G | 14 A | 37 PTS | 34 PIM
Cebrian, KieranL2003-03-31Denver, COUniv. of DenverNCAA6 GP | 17 G | 11 A | 43 PTS | 34 PIM
Galanek, JackL2006-06-04Hopkinton, MAUMassNCAA24 GP | 5 G | 36 A | 19 PTS | 20 PIM
Hanson, LandonR2006-01-09Grand Prairie, ABEdmontonWHL55 GP | 31 G | 24 A | 68 PTS | 49 PIM7 GP | 1 G | 0 A | 1 PTS | 4 PIM
Holinka, MiroslavR2005-11-10Kromeriz, CzechiaEdmontonTorontoWHLAHL80 GP | 59 G | 37 A | 101 PTS | 43 PIM24 GP | 0 PIM11 GP | 4 G | 7 A | 7 PTS | 2 PIM
Hopkins, TylerL2007-01-23Campbellville, ONKingstonGuelphOHLOHL29 GP | 25 G | 13 A | 12 PTS | 16 PIM27 GP | 25 G | 12 A | 13 PTS | 12 PIM
Johnson, RyanR2003-05-05Calgary, ABUniv. of Alaska-AnchorageNCAA33 GP | 4 G | 11 A | 15 PTS | 26 PIM
Kivioja, AleksiR2003-08-02Helsinki, FinlandProvidence CollegeNCAA10 GP | 8 G | 36 A | 18 PTS | 36 PIM
Koblar, Tinus LucL2007-07-21Kranj, SloveniaLeksands IFLeksands IF (U20)SHLU20 Nat.14 GP | 1 G | 47 A | 8 PTS | 24 PIM1 GP | 20 G | 1 PTS | 0 PIM5 GP | 2 G | 26 PIM
Lalonde, ParkerR2004-01-22Aberdeen, SKMerrimack CollegeNCAA37 GP | 24 G | 13 A | 38 PTS | 14 PIM
Major, CharlieR2004-09-14Skaneateles, NYCornell Univ.NCAA32 GP | 10 G | 17 A | 27 PTS | 2 PIM
Makway, JudahL2004-09-28Trail, BCUniv. of Alaska-AnchorageNCAA33 GP | 3 G | 6 A | 9 PTS | 47 PIM
Malinoski, HudsonL2004-05-19Saskatoon, SKProvidence CollegeNCAA11 GP | 36 G | 4 A | 15 PTS | 19 PIM9 GP
McCue, SamL2005-10-03Sudbury, ONBrantfordOttawaOHLOHL25 GP | 10 G | 7 A | 17 PTS | 24 PIM15 GP | 8 G | 7 A | 2 PTS | 34 PIM20 GP | 2 PIM
McKenna, GavinL2007-12-20Whitehorse, YukonPenn State Univ.NCAA51 GP | 35 G | 15 A | 36 PTS | 36 PIM9 GP
Moldenhauer, NicholasR2004-05-25Mississauga, ONUniv. of MichiganNCAA40 GP | 15 G | 16 A | 31 PTS | 16 PIM
Morrell, LoganR2003-08-02Mesa, ArizonaArizona State Univ.NCAA16 GP | 9 G | 7 A | 36 PTS | 24 PIM
Nansi, HarryR2007-09-10Brossard, QCOwen SoundOHL56 GP | 13 G | 67 A | 43 PTS | 29 PIM4 GP | 0 G | 0 A | 0 PTS | 0 PIM
Olsen, ZachR2008-03-16Calgary, ABSaskatoonWHL57 GP | 18 G | 16 A | 34 PTS | 79 PIM10 GP | 4 G | 2 A | 6 PTS | 18 PIM
Pepoy, BrodyR2008-05-16Troy, MISaginawOHL29 GP | 13 G | 16 A | 67 PTS | 22 PIM3 GP | 0 PIM
Pitka, TobiasR2006-04-28Poprad, SlovakiaNorthern Michigan Univ.NCAA25 GP | 5 G | 7 A | 12 PTS | 14 PIM
Plesovskikh, AlexanderR2006-08-01Tyumen, RussiaSpartak MoskvaKhimik VoskresenskMHK Spartak MoskvaKHLVHLMHL0 GP | 0 G | 0 A | 0 PTS | 2 PIM3 GP | 0 G | 0 A | 2 PTS | 4 PIM24 GP | 53 G | 51 A | 27 PTS | 84 PIM21 GP | 4 G | 5 A | 9 PTS | 2 PIM
Roukounakis, NickL2003-09-08Pembroke, MABoston Univ.NCAA52 GP | 25 G | 7 A | 14 PIM
Thompson, MickL2004-03-01Toronto, ONHarvard Univ.NCAA33 GP | 9 G | 18 A | 27 PTS | 10 PIM
Vaughan, ParkerR2008-03-06St. Thomas, ONNorth BayOHL68 GP | 14 G | 19 A | 33 PTS | 63 PIM5 GP | 10 G | 2 A | 7 PTS | 6 PIM
Williams, CooperL2008-02-18Calgary, ABSaskatoonWHL66 GP | 23 G | 34 A | 57 PTS | 35 PIM11 GP | 2 G | 4 A | 6 PTS | 2 PIM

Defencemen (18)

PlayerPosition/ShootsDOBBirthplace2025-26 Club(s)LeagueRegular Season (GP-G-A-PTS-PIM)Playoffs (GP-G-A-PTS-PIM)
Baran, RichardL2005-10-24Bratislava, SlovakiaArizona State Univ.NCAA36 GP | 0 G | 5 A | 5 PTS | 22 PIM11 GP | 2 G | 9 A | 18 PTS | 20 PIM
Bilecki, AlexanderL2008-05-09Mississauga, ONKitchenerOHL66 GP | 9 G | 20 A | 29 PTS | 43 PIM
Blessing, NiklasL2006-08-12SwitzerlandEHC Biel-Bienne Spirit U21EHC Biel-BienneU21-ElitNL3 GP | 10 G | 1 A | 14 PTS | 0 PIM47 GP | 11 G | 3 A | 5 PTS | 24 PIM1 GP | 30 PIM
Borgesi, VincentR2004-03-02Philadelphia, PANortheastern Univ.TorontoNCAAAHL36 GP | 70 G | 11 A | 15 PTS | 29 PIM2 GP | 20 G | 14 PTS | 34 PIM
Djurasevic, FrankR2002-03-09New Rochelle, NYUniv. of MaineTorontoNCAAAHL5 GP | 9 G | 0 A | 0 PTS | 30 PIM9 GP | 10 G | 1 A | 15 PTS | 0 PIM
Fedoseyev, YaroslavR2007-11-05Chelyabinsk, RussiaTraktor ChelyabinskChelmet ChelyabinskBelye Medvedi ChelyabinskKHLVHLMHL2 GP | 6 PIM25 GP | 22 PIM24 GP | 2 G | 11 A | 13 PTS | 36 PIM2 GP | 0 G | 0 A | 0 PTS | 2 PIM
Fellinger, RylanR2007-05-16Wawa, ONFlintOHL65 GP | 13 G | 16 A | 3 PTS | 44 PIM
Gudmundsson, MansR2008-06-09Skövde, SwedenFarjestad BK U18Farjestad BK U18Farjestad BK U20Farjestad BKU18 RegU18 NatU20 NatSHL1 GP | 14 G | 5 A | 01 PTS | 0 PIM3 GP | 1 G | 1 A | 24 PTS | 0 PIM35 GP | 25 G | 0 A | 0 PTS | 10 PIM1 GP | D | 305 PIM7 GP | 14 A | 5 PTS | 5 PIM | 2 G | 0 PIM
Hart, DJR2002-02-23Stamford, CTUnion CollegeNCAA6 GP | 5 G | 1 A | 25 PTS | 24 PIM
Hewitt, JackR2003-07-01Toronto, ONBrown Univ.NCAA17 GP | 0 G | 0 A | 0 PTS | 2 PIM
Hundley, HayesR2005-03-22Upper Arlington, OHUniv. of St. ThomasTorontoNCAAAHL12 GP | 38 G | 6 A | 6 PTS | 12 PIM1 GP | 0 G | 0 A | 0 PTS | 0 PIM
Johansson, VictorL2006-04-25Linkoping, SwedenLeksands IFIK OskarshamnSHLH2210 GP | 0 G | 3 A | 3 PTS | 2 PIM19 GP | 10 G | 16 PIM0 GP | 3 G | 5 PTS | 3 PIM | 8 PIM
Lahey, MatthewL2006-07-17Victoria, BCMichigan State Univ.NCAA19 GP | 5 G | 0 A | 5 PTS | 4 PIM
MacKenzie, EthanL2006-09-02West Kelowna, BCEdmontonWHL59 GP | 58 G | 36 A | 22 PTS | 42 PIM3 GP | 7 G | 1 A | 2 PTS | 0 PIM
Man, MatyasL2006-05-31Ostrava, CzechiaPrince AlbertWHL53 GP | 13 G | 11 A | 2 PTS | 53 PIM2 GP | 2 G | 20 PTS | 4 PIM | 10 PIM
Manter, QuinnL2005-04-23Weyburn, SKProvidence CollegeNCAA36 GP | 2 G | 9 A | 11 PTS | 52 PIM
Sandhu, ZachL2005-12-20Toronto, ONOshawaBrantfordOHLOHL11 GP | 0 G | 5 A | 5 PTS | 25 PIM53 GP | 14 G | 11 A | 3 PTS | 51 PIM0 GP | 0 G | 0 A | 15 PTS | 12 PIM
Voyaga, NikitaL2007-10-16Vidnoye, RussiaCharlottetownQMJHL59 GP | 10 G | 8 A | 2 PTS | 45 PIM7 GP | 0 G | 0 A | 0 PTS | 6 PIM

Goaltenders (6)

PlayerCatchesDOBBirthplace2025-26 Club(s)LeagueRegular Season (GP-W-L-OT-SV%)Playoffs (GP-W-L-OT-SV%)
Ainasto, JuusoL2008-03-18Kerava, FinlandJokerit U18Jokerit U20U18 SM-sarjaU20 SM-sarja0 GP | 12 W | 8 L | 3 OT | .938 SV%67 GP | 14 W | 0 L | .892 SV%12 GP | 0 W | 3 L | .925 SV%
Bērziņš, PatriksL2003-08-30Sabile, LatviaSt. Cloud State Univ.NCAA18 GP | 10 W | 7 L | 0 OT | .909 SV%
Gatto, SebastianL2006-01-24Troy, MILondonOHL38 GP | 24 W | 8 L | 2 OT | .916 SV%3 GP | 0 W | 1 L | 2 OT | .912 SV%
McCallum, EthanL2006-04-11Brandon, MBSaskatoonPentictonWHLWHL13 GP | 4 W | 6 L | 14 OT | .886 SV%21 GP | 4 W | D | .918 SV%2 GP | 0 W | 1 L | .824 SV%
Obvintsev, TimofeiL2005-01-06Yekaterinburg, RussiaGornyak-UGMKVHL0 GP | 6 W | 13 L | .899 SV%
Plumins, PatriksL2008-01-07Talsi, LatviaZemgale JuniorsZemgaleLatvia2Latvia5 GP | — SV%16 GP | .927 SV%—.824 SV%

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