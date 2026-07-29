Gavin McKenna’s Whirlwind Summer: From Training with Macklin Celebrini, Auston Matthews' Welcome And Expectations For This Season With Maple Leafs

McKenna says this summer will probably be his busiest ever, as the newest Toronto Maple Leaf navigates preparation for his first professional season.
CHICAGO — The bright lights, the media circus, the constant demands on his time — welcome to life as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
When you’re selected first overall by hockey’s most scrutinized franchise, the adjustment doesn’t happen overnight. But catching up with the top selection at the 2026 NHL Draft while at the NHLPA Rookie Showcase, Gavin McKenna looks remarkably comfortable in the eye of the storm.
"I’ve had a lot of advice thrown at me over the course of the last few months, so I’m just trying to keep it in stride and be ready for when it comes time to perform," McKenna told The Hockey News.
The transition from Penn State to the Maple Leafs has been nothing short of a whirlwind. Between media appearances, team functions, and the non-stop business of being the newest face of the franchise, the 18-year-old forward hasn’t had much time to catch his breath.
What’s been the highlight of his summer since having his name called by Toronto?
"Just all the things I’ve been able to do," said McKenna. "Getting to go to the concerts and events and getting to experience what it’s like being a Leaf."
Despite the perks of being in the hockey hotbed, life on the road hasn't quite stopped for the native of Whitehorse, Yukon Territory, just yet.
"Yeah, it's been good," McKenna said of his off-season so far. "I've been living out of my suitcase for the last three months. So it's been fun. I've been all over the place. But it's good to kind of settle down in Vancouver there for a while and training with the best."
Outside of the quick trip to Chicago, McKenna has spent a significant chunk of his summer putting in the work alongside Macklin Celebrini and checking in with Connor Bedard before Bedard suffered an unfortunate injury.
"I was training with Mac and doing what he was doing, and he was a pretty intense guy when it comes to his off-ice and on-ice stuff," said McKenna. "So to kind of be in that environment and just get in a routine, it felt good. I had a lot of fun, and I feel like I got better."
The sheer workload under Celebrini’s push was eye-opening, to say the least.
“My trainers probably won't like to hear this, but there was a week where we were on the ice for like 17 hours,” McKenna said. “Mac is crazy. But every skate out there, you're getting better and it's a competitive group, so I had a lot of fun with it."
While the physical work on the ice was demanding, the mental break off of it was equally important. Despite training alongside top-tier talent, McKenna noted that he and Celebrini didn't spend their downtime breaking down the game or analyzing every detail of the league.
"I think we just try to be normal people with each other. Sometimes, when you're grinding and stuff, you kind of want to step away from the game and just be normal people and just talk,” McKenna said of his relationship with the fellow No. 1 overall pick. “He was awesome to be around. I think I learned a lot from how hard he works and to where I kind of got to get. And I think it's all been good for me."
The same held true for his brief run-in with Bedard prior to the injury.
"We grabbed a dinner. So it sucks to see him (get hurt). I was looking forward to skating with him out there. But, yeah, he's an awesome guy. And I only got to see him briefly, but I had a good time with him and some good convos."
Now, the focus pivots to Toronto.
McKenna confirmed he is already fully integrated into the Leafs' group chats and has been in direct contact with team leadership, including captain Auston Matthews, who has offered the young star valuable advice on navigating the market.
Part of stepping into the room has meant managing subtle logistics, like giving up his junior number 72 to newly acquired veteran goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and pivoting to number 92. Wednesday was the first time McKenna was spotted wearing his new jersey number as part of the annual Upper Deck-sponsored rookie showcase.
But bigger questions loom as the upcoming season approaches.
The first time McKenna could realistically suit up in a Maple Leafs sweater would be at the rookie tournament in Gatineau scheduled for early September. However, McKenna revealed that it’s not clear yet if he will take part.
He told The Hockey News that his plans are still "up in the air" regarding whether or not he will actually participate in the tournament games. Furthermore, he mentioned he hasn't firmed up his living arrangements in Toronto just yet as he navigates the rapid transition to pro life.
Given how busy McKenna’s summer has been, giving him more time to train could make more sense in stead of playing in rookie games. When the puck drops for main camp, the spotlight will only intensify regarding where the prized pick fits into the lineup alongside stars like Matthews and William Nylander.
McKenna was quick to keep expectations grounded when asked about potential linemates.
"Honestly, being a young guy, I'm going to have to earn my spot and I'm going to have to earn my play time and work my way up the lineup sheet," McKenna said. "So whoever I'm playing with, I'm lucky. And obviously to be surrounded by those high-end guys. I've got a lot to learn from those guys, and I'm just very grateful."