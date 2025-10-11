‘Good For The City’: Maple Leafs Embrace Schedule Shift for Blue Jays Playoff Run

DETROIT — One day before the Toronto Maple Leafs are set to visit the Detroit Red Wings, the club announced it was moving its third game of the season on Monday from 4 p.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET to avoid an overlap with Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

“It's great for everybody in the city, to be honest,” Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said. “But I'm good with the game being at 2 o'clock or 4 o'clock either way. But, you know, there's reasons why, and I get it.”

The 2 p.m. ET change was also welcomed by Chris Tanev, a self-professed Jays fan.

“I’m sure we’ll have it on after the game in the room, but I’m going to try to get home for most of it afterwards,” Tanev said.

The city of Detroit was buzzing on Friday night as the Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners battled for the final ALCS spot. The Mariners secured the victory in a wild 15-inning marathon, giving the Jays a potential advantage as Seattle exhausted its bullpen and faced a quick travel turnaround.

“A lot of travel too, right,” Berube suggested, pointing to Seattle’s quick turnaround before Game 1 in Toronto on Sunday. He added, “I'm excited to see the Jays against them and rooting for them.”

Berube also brought up that he got a chance to meet Jays manager John Schneider earlier in the season.

"He's just a solid guy. Very low-keyed and great to talk to and chat with and stuff like that. They welcomed me down in the locker room and stuff, so I had a great time with those guys and the coaches and met some players," he said.

