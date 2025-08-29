Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev has a doppleganger in town who plays for another major Toronto sports team.

The 35-year-old attended the Toronto Blue Jays’ 9-8 win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. Before the game, with CityNews reporter Lindsay Dunn, the Maple Leafs’ defenseman—and his brother, Brandon, a forward with the Utah Mammoth—stood side by side with Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman and discussed how similar they looked.

“I’ve been stopped at the airport a couple of times and asked (if I’m Gausman,” Tanev smiled. “People are so excited, and then they see me, and they’re like, ah, not as excited as if it was Gaus.”

Although it would be a hilarious moment, Tanev told Dunn he’s never signed anything pretending to be Gausman. The two Toronto players share a similar hairstyle—with long brown hair—and smile, but the Toronto defenseman is missing a couple of teeth.

Gausman never noticed how much he and Tanev looked alike until someone mentioned it to him when the Blue Jays released their City Connect jerseys back on May 31, 2024.

“I actually, when we revealed the City Connect (jerseys), someone told me (I looked like Tanev). That was the first time someone told me that, and my first thought was that, oh, it’s got to be the hair,” Gausman said.

“And then I looked up a picture, and then I saw a picture of his smile, and obviously, he plays hockey, so it was kind of a funny moment for me. But yeah, it’s pretty crazy, like, pretty similar.”

Gausman has been with the Blue Jays since Dec. 1, 2021, when he signed a massive five-year, $110 million contract as a free agent. The 34-year-old has a 46-40 record and a 3.54 ERA through 119 starts with the Blue Jays over four seasons.

Tanev is entering the second season of a six-year, $27 million contract he signed with the Maple Leafs on July 1, 2024. Tanev was one of Toronto’s top defensemen last season, recording 189 blocked shots (the single-season record for the Maple Leafs) and averaging the fourth-most minutes among Toronto d-men.

The Blue Jays sit atop the AL East with a 78-56 record and are 3.5 games up on the Boston Red Sox, who are in second place. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are putting the final touches on their summer skates before training camp officially opens next month.

