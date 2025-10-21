'He Needs A Reset': Why Maple Leafs Prospect Easton Cowan Is A Healthy Scratch Against The Devils

Easton Cowan made his NHL debut in the third game of the regular season , logging a four-game run in the lineup on the top line alongside Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies. However, the 19-year-old forward will be a healthy scratch again when Toronto hosts the New Jersey Devils at Scotiabank Arena.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube explained his reasoning for scratching Cowan again.

“I think he needs just a reset,” Berube explained. “Get a game to watch. It's always good for young guys to watch a game at some point, but Cowan's in a good spot.”

Cowan opened training camp on what looked like an ideal fourth line with Steven Lorentz and Scott Laughton, but a lower-body injury to Laughton (with no timeline on a return) forced a change in plans.

Cowan made his NHL debut on Oct. 13 in a 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, where he logged 14:05 in ice time. He followed that up by recording his first NHL point, an assist in Toronto’s 7-4 win against the Nashville Predators on Oct. 14. He earned praise from his teammates for his strong play, hockey IQ, and physical presence.

After those first two games, Cowan's minutes began to decrease, and his inexperience showed.

Calle Jarnkrok will replace Cowan in the lineup. Jarnkrok had been benched last game despite entering Toronto’s 4-3 overtime loss with three goals in five games.

While it's likely just a matter of time before Cowan returns to the lineup , an extended benching could lead the club to consider reassigning him to the Toronto Marlies for crucial ice time.

