'You're Almost Jealous Of What They're Doing': Maple Leafs React To Blue Jays' World Series Berth

When George Springer crushed a home run to put the Toronto Blue Jays up 4-3 in Game 7 of the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners, Max Domi jumped off his couch and nearly hit his head on the ceiling.

All the talk ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs' game against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night centred around the Blue Jays advancing to the World Series. Usually, when speaking with players, they discuss how they woke up to see the final score because the game was so late.

But not this time.

"I think a lot of people in Canada probably had a similar night last night," Steven Lorentz smiled.

"I'm not going to lie, I think I shocked my wife pretty good when I stood up and gave a big clap and yelled when Springer [hit the home run]. As soon as it left his bat, I knew it was gone. So, she was kind of rolled over trying to sleep, and I think I woke her up."

The celebration leaked long into the night. The Jays partied inside the Rogers Centre while the fans took to the streets, per usual, during a team's playoff run. The intersection of John and Front Street, in particular, was flooded with fans as they celebrated Toronto's first World Series berth since 1993 with each other.

"Yeah, I mean, it's cool to see the city, how crazy it was after the home run and after the win. Just amazing to see the support that they're getting," said Chris Tanev, who's been to a couple of Jays games himself this year.

"I think being a local boy, you're pretty lucky and you're spoiled in the city of Toronto," Domi added.

It's a special moment for the entire country. As an athlete, watching the players and fans celebrate, you want to be a part of that.

"There's a small part of you that you're envious of them. You're almost jealous at what they're doing," Morgan Rielly said.

"I think because they're in Toronto and you watch it first-hand, you're obviously happy for them. It's a great moment for the city. We want to be able to do that and have a run like that. We felt that when the Raptors did it too. I think you look at the passion that they're playing with. I mean, that's contagious. You want to be able to also bring that when your time comes."

DETROIT — One day before the Toronto Maple Leafs are set to visit the Detroit Red Wings, the club announced it was moving its third game of the season on Monday from 4 p.m. ET to 2 p.m. ET to avoid an overlap with Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

What's unique about baseball and hockey, among other sports, is how important the team psyche is. To win a World Series, a Stanley Cup, or any team-related trophy for that matter, you need everyone to buy in.

If each player is pulling the rope at the same time, you're destined for success.

"There's so many little things that go into the success of a team. A lot of things that maybe people don't talk about, but you can watch and pick up and see a great team, doing the things that they need to win," Tanev said.

What's an example of something people might not talk about after that game?

"(Andrés Giménez) bunt, probably. No one talks about it because Springer hit a home run. No one bunts really anymore, and he laid a great bunt. Or (Addison Barger) walking to get on," he added.

"Little things like that, not trying to hit a home run and being happy to get on base to let his teammates help him get home and make the game closer. There's so many little things like that. Little things like that that go into a hockey game. You sort of watch and learn from that. As I said, it's really cool for the fans, the team, the city to be able to experience that."

When Toronto Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman<a href="https://x.com/Sportsnet/status/1976114025424662715"> struck out New York Yankees left-fielder Cody Bellinger</a> to win the ALDS, Maple Leafs fans — who were still inside Scotiabank Arena — let out a huge roar. So did whoever was controlling the Toronto Maple Leafs' goal horn.

The World Series between the Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers begins on Friday in Toronto. The Maple Leafs play during five of the seven games. Despite that, the players will be keeping an eye on the games, especially those born in Toronto or the GTA.

So, what are their World Series predictions?

"Oh, you can't ask me that," Kitchener, Ontario boy Lorentz grinned, before easily picking the Blue Jays.

"I mean, the Jays have been counted out so many times all year. They came from behind more than any team in the MLB, and they've kind of had that underdog mentality, even though they did so well throughout the season. But, I'm obviously gonna take the Jays. I don't know how many games it's gonna be in, but if the Dodgers get a lead, you just can't count the Jays out. So, I'm excited to see a good series."

Scarborough-born Tanev: "Jays in seven."

Domi wasn't born in Toronto, but he grew up in the city with his father, Tie, playing for the Maple Leafs. He, without any hesitation, picked the Jays in six.

"It's inspiring, man. I think, if you're not a baseball fan, it doesn't matter. You're watching that game, you're watching that interview, everyone's got chills," Domi continued.

"I think taking that and seeing how the city responds to it, and listening to each guy's interviews is really cool for me as an athlete on a team to really see how much they love each other, and that's what got them to where they are is, of course, they've got the skill, they've got the talent, they've got everything.

"But they all seem to think that the most important thing is how tight they were, and I think as a group in here, we know that we have a tight group in here as well, and we're gonna obviously cheer these guys on and then take care of business on our end as well."

