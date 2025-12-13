He’s Not Going To Be On The Ice Anytime Soon’: The Maple Leafs Update On Anthony Stolarz Doesn’t Sound Promising

It has been over a month since Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz left in the first intermission of the club’s 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins. At the time, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube didn’t seem concerned that his goaltender would miss an extended period with what he described as an upper-body injury.

However, the 31-year-old hasn’t skated since, and there is now confirmation not to expect him back in the lineup in the near future. This raises the question of whether the goaltender’s 2025-26 regular season is in jeopardy.

“I wouldn't go there, but he's not going to be on the ice anytime soon,” Berube confirmed.

Stolarz signed a four-year, $15 million contract extension before the season began, following a stellar debut campaign where he posted a 21-8-3 record with a .926 save percentage. But there were always injury concerns. He was limited to a career-high 34 NHL games last season, having missed significant time in the winter due to a loose body in his knee. He also had a concussion sustained in Game 1 of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, that made him unavailable until he served as the backup in Game 7 of that series against the Florida Panthers, in a game that ended up being their last of the season.

Fast forward to this season, and Stolarz had to carry the workload as Joseph Woll departed the club for personal reasons. In 13 games, Stolarz posted a 6-5-1 record with an .884 save percentage. If he doesn't play again this season, that will mark the lowest save percentage of his entire NHL career.

The situation remains murky; it has been a mystery trying to figure out exactly what Stolarz is dealing with, as nothing obvious occurred in his last start. Although he has been spotted around the Maple Leafs' practice facility, he remains off the ice.

Before the season began, Stolarz was asked repeatedly if he would be able to break through his history of injuries. He cited the off-season work he had put in to move past those issues. Fairly or unfairly, it is safe to say this season hasn’t done much to shake that reputation; however, it was the Leafs who elected to play him in every matchup that didn’t feature back-to-back nights. Perhaps if Woll had been available, Stolarz’s workload could have been managed differently.

The good news is that Woll is on the mend from a lower-body injury that has kept him out for a week, and Dennis Hildeby has performed well as the club’s No. 1 option for the time being. But at some point, the Leafs need Stolarz to return—or at least provide some clarity on his absence—to remove the mystery surrounding the goaltender.

