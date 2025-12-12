Leafs To Wait On Second Opinion For Chris Tanev As Immediate Playing Future Remains Unclear

The Toronto Maple Leafs will need more time before making a decision on Chris Tanev’s immediate playing future. The veteran defenseman was one of a handful of players taking part in an optional skate on Friday as results came back from imaging for what the team has designated an upper-body injury.

“He's getting a second opinion which we'll get here soon, hopefully, and then we'll go from there,” said head coach Craig Berube.

The need for a second opinion suggests the initial results were inconclusive or unfavorable. Tanev suffered the injury on Nov. 1 following a significant collision with Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov. Tanev fell awkwardly and had to be stretchered off the ice. He was making his return in that game after missing the previous 10 days with a concussion sustained in another awkward collision, that time with Devils forward Dawson Mercer.

Sportsnet’s Nick Kypreos reported earlier in the week that the Leafs and Tanev were weighing the necessity of structural surgery. In either case, Tanev isn’t expected back anytime soon, and the timeline for his return remains indefinite.

Tanev hasn't seen game action since Nov. 1 in Philadelphia.

Tanev’s absence is just one part of a growing list of injuries on the Leafs' blue line. Berube also confirmed that Brandon Carlo had foot surgery on Dec. 3 and would be out for approximately a month.

Additionally, Oliver Ekman-Larsson was injured in Toronto’s 3-2 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. However, Berube expressed optimism that he might be available for Saturday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Meanwhile, Marshall Rifai, out since mid-September following wrist surgery, skated in a non-contact sweater for the first time all season. Dakota Mermis, who suffered a knee injury in Toronto’s 2-0 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday, is not expected to be an option anytime soon.

The 35-year-old Tanev has recorded two assists in eight games this season and is currently in the second year of a six-year, $27 million contract with the club.

