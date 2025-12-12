Maple Leafs Get Positive News On Oliver Ekman-Larsson After He Left Game Against Sharks With Lower-Body Injury

Oliver Ekman-Larsson's lower-body injury isn't as bad as it appeared in the Toronto Maple Leafs' overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks.

The 34-year-old went down in the third period of Thursday's game after Sharks forward Adam Gaudette fell into the end boards in Toronto's zone, eventually landing on Ekman-Larsson's left ankle.

Ekman-Larsson remained down for a few moments before being helped off the ice by teammates and the Maple Leafs' trainers.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube revealed on Friday afternoon that Ekman-Larsson's injury isn't as serious as initially thought, and that he'll get on the ice on Saturday ahead of Toronto's game against the Edmonton Oilers.

"Not bad," added Berube of Ekman-Larsson's status. "I think tomorrow we'll know. Hopefully, he can get on the ice and see how it feels. That's what we're hoping."

This is positive news as the Swede has arguably been Toronto's most valuable defenseman this season. Ekman-Larsson has averaged the third-most ice time (20:42) among Maple Leafs defenders, behind only Jake McCabe (22:00) and Morgan Rielly (22:05).

Not only that, he's scored four goals and 20 points in 30 games this season.

Yeah, it's never fun to see anybody go down like that," said Auston Matthews on Thursday night. "But obviously you hope for the best for him, and that it's not too serious, because he's been playing great for us lately.

"He's a big part of our team, a big part of our back end, and a guy that brings a lot of experience to our group, so I definitely hope for the best."

