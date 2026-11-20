Toronto Maple Leafs
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David Alter/THN
David Alter/THN
Nov 20, 2026 6:36 PMPublished Nov 20, 2026 6:36 PM
The Maple Leafs are 1-8-1 without Marchenko in the lineup this season.
The Toronto Maple Leafs are certainly hurting without Kirill Marchenko, but there could be some good news on the way.
Marchenko joined a handful of skaters who elected to take the ice for an optional skate as the forward works his way back from a lower-body injury.
Marchenko, who was acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a deal that involved fan-favorite Matthew Knies going back the other way, is listed as week-to-week, but it looks like that diagnosis will soon be upgraded.
"There's more intensity. It looks to me like he's getting pretty close," Maple Leafs coach Jim Hiller said of Marchenko.
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Marchenko sustained a lower-body injury when his leg appeared to buckle in a game in a 5-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Oct. 26, since that time, the Leafs have gone 1-8-1 and are currently on an eight-game winless streak (0-7-1).
"We're really happy with Kirill. I think his injury has really hurt us over here over the stretch," Hiller admitted.
thehockeynews.comKirill Marchenko Seen Skating In Full Team Gear For First Time, Maple Leafs Give Injury Update For Six PlayersThe Toronto Maple Leafs have provided several injury updates ahead of Monday's practice, including Kirill Marchenko, who was seen skating in team gear for the first time since his injury.
The 26-year-old Russian forward is averaging a point per game with six goals and eight assists in 14 games. They could certainly use his talent to bolster up a top-six forward group that has been mixed and mashed around by Hiller.
Marchenko is averaging 17:37 per night, that number is skewed a bit lower due to the 7:05 he played against the Flames before leaving the game in the second period.
"He's a mentally tough guy. He wants to be out there more than we put him out there, too some nights. So it's mentally frustrating for him," Jack Roslovic said of Marchenko, with whom they also played together in Columbus, Ontario.
The Maple Leafs are looking for all the good news they could get. They were visited by Rory McIlroy and his personal sports psychologist, Bob Rotella, for nearly two hours, which also prompted them to adjust their plans. Getting Marchenkio back would be a boost to a Leafs team that currently 8-13-3 and sit in last place in the Atlantic Division.
"In some sort of, you know, life happens, and it was an unfortunate play that has kept him out this long," Roslovic said of Marchenko. But he'll be back, and I know he'll be ready.
Marchenko is still listed as week-to-week, but the Leafs are expected to update that timeline on Saturday.
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