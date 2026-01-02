How Maple Leafs Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson Willed His Way Into a 2026 Olympic Invite

Oliver Ekman-Larsson is heading to Italy this February.

The Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman will join teammate William Nylander as a representative of Sweden for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

While the 34-year-old was once considered an underdog to make the roster due to Sweden’s incredible depth on the blueline, his performance this season proved undeniable. Ekman-Larsson ultimately won out over other high-caliber options, including Edmonton Oilers standout Mattias Ekholm.

A Decade in the Making

This selection marks Ekman-Larsson’s second trip to the Olympics. He previously represented his country as a 22-year-old during the 2014 Sochi Games, where he earned a silver medal and tallied three assists in six games. Remarkably, 2014 was also the last time NHL players participated in the Winter Olympics.

His international pedigree extends far beyond the Olympic stage. Ekman-Larsson’s resume includes a bronze medal from the 2010 World Juniors and an impressive collection of hardware from the World Hockey Championships, where he has secured two gold medals, one silver, and one bronze. His best-on-best experience also includes participating for Sweden at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

The Path to Resurgence

While his history with Tre Kronor is storied, Ekman-Larsson’s Olympic return is a testament to his recent career evolution. Once regarded primarily as an offensive specialist, his trajectory shifted significantly after the Vancouver Canucks bought out his contract in the summer of 2023.

He reinvented himself with the Florida Panthers during the 2023-24 season, showcasing a new level of versatility while helping the franchise capture its first Stanley Cup. During that championship run, he moved seamlessly up and down the Panthers’ depth chart, executing every role asked of him.

Impact in Toronto

That adaptability has followed him to Toronto. Over the 2025-26 season, Ekman-Larsson has arguably been the Maple Leafs' MVP on the back end. His steady presence became vital this year as key defenders like Chris Tanev and Brandon Carlo were sidelined with various injuries. So far this seaspm, the veteran has remained productive, recording seven goals and 18 assists for 25 points in 40 games.

Sweden is bringing eight defensemen to Milan, and while playing time remains to be seen, his ability to play any position or situation made his addition a no-brainer for the Swedish coaching staff.

Leaf Connections

Ekman-Larsson won't be the only familiar face in the locker room. William Nylander was among the first six players named to the Swedish squad earlier this year. Additionally, former Maple Leafs forward Pontus Holmberg also made the cut. After Toronto opted not to tender Holmberg a qualifying offer, the forward signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning worth an average of $1.55 million per season.