How The Maple Leafs' Latest Roster Moves Could Help Them Should They Pivot To Sell Mode

On Thursday, the club activated Dakota Mermis from injured reserve while sending him down. They also called up defenseman Marshall Rifai, but added both Dakota Joshua and Chris Tanev to long-term injured reserve (LTIR). Joshua suffered a lacerated kidney on Dec. 28 and recently resumed some light skating. Tanev also last played on Dec. 28, when he suffered a groin injury. Having also previously dealt with a concussion earlier this season and another injury when he was taken off the ice on a stretcher against the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 11, the veteran defenseman has been in a holding pattern contemplating surgery with no clear timeline on a return.