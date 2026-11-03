'I Can Do A Better Job': Darren Raddysh Explains Why He Hasn't Scored His First Goal For Maple Leafs Yet

"I think even last year, halfway through the season, I noticed that quite a bit," he admitted. "Guys are trying to get in the lanes, and I was getting taken away a little bit more. So, you know, I just adapted to that. That's how hockey goes, and you're getting a pre-scout, skilled guys that can shoot the puck, and you want to take them away. So I think I can do a better job of trying to get open a bit more."