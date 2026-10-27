'I Cost The Team': Easton Cowan Takes Accountability, Critical Of His Performance In Maple Leafs' Loss To Flames

thehockeynews.com

'I Cost My Team The Game': Maple Leafs' Easton Cowan Critical Of Himself For Costly Turnover In Marlies Game 4 Loss

Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Marlies left winger Easton Cowan was critical of himself regarding his costly turnover that led to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins winning Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final.