'I Didn’t Have Good Meetings With Toronto': Sharks' Ivar Stenberg Didn't Feel Interest From Maple Leafs In NHL Draft Meetings

Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2026 11:00 AM
Ahead of the first matchup between Gavin McKenna and Ivar Stenberg - the first and second overall picks from the 2026 NHL draft, respectively - Stenberg reveals that he didn't feel that the Toronto Maple Leafs were interested in selecting him with the No. 1 pick in June.
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