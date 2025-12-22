'I Don't Know If I've Ever Felt Like This Before': Normally Unfazed, William Nylander’s Assessment Of The Maple Leafs Says Everything

DALLAS — For William Nylander, losing a regular-season game in which you controlled possession and outshot a top opponent like the Dallas Stars normally wouldn’t be a big deal.

But the star Toronto Maple Leafs forward is like the rest of his team now: struggling to find a win. The normally unfazed star is clearly feeling the effects of both a personal and team-wide slump.

The Leafs fell 5-1 to the Stars on Sunday, concluding a three-game road trip with a dismal 0-3-0 record. The slide began with one of their worst efforts of the season, a 4-0 shutout loss against the Washington Capitals. While there were minor positives to build on from the games against the Nashville Predators and Dallas, the club has moved past accepting moral victories.

In Sunday's loss, Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger stood on his head, making 27 saves. Meanwhile, the Leafs failed to capitalize on four power plays, dragging their league-worst man-advantage to new lows. While Nylander tipped his cap to Oettinger’s elite performance, he quickly shifted the focus back to his own lack of production.

“For me, scoring right now is hard to come by. So it makes it easier for him when I'm not clicking,” a downbeat Nylander said.

Without a goal in 11 games, the struggle is visibly wearing on the Swede. It is clear he isn't used to this; the Leafs have almost always enjoyed regular-season success during his tenure. Even during his call-up in 2015-16, a year the Leafs missed the playoffs, expectations were non-existent. Back then, the trade deadline had passed, the Leafs were sellers, and the Nylander era was just beginning.

This current drought brings a new level of stress.

“I don’t know if I ever felt like this before. I’m not sure. I don’t feel like I’ve ever had that in the NHL, at least,” Nylander recalled.

After speaking with the media, Nylander stepped aside to take a seat. He sat by himself, looking at his phone. There was no usual rush to the airport, as the club stayed overnight before heading back to Toronto on Monday. However, it was evident that the slump is starting to bother Toronto’s top scorer as he kept to himself, with the mood understandably somber after another loss.

For players like Nylander and Auston Matthews, this is uncharted territory. In the long run, this adversity could serve them well. As veteran Scott Laughton has pointed out regarding such streaks,

"I've lost 10 in a row and won 10 in a row in the same year and made the playoffs. So you keep grinding, you keep working on it". Laughton said.

This is a true test of character for Toronto’s core. Fans are about to learn whether these players will wilt under the pressure or overcome it.

The vibes haven’t been good at home lately, and it will be interesting to see how fans welcome the team back to Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday afternoon when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The current mood is a far cry from Nov. 17, when Nylander reflected on the team's early difficulties with optimism. At the time, he said, “I mean, we're losing, but I think we're feeling positive... trending hopefully in the right direction". He warned then that if the losing continued for another month, the mood would change.

The Leafs have officially reached that point. Where they go from here is up to them.