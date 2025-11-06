'It Felt Even Better Against My Old Team': Matias Maccelli Responds To Benching With Big Game Against Former Utah Club

On the same night that Alex Ovechkin scored his 900th career goal, Matias Maccelli got his revenge against his former team, the Utah Mammoth.

The Toronto Maple Leafs forward scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal on Wednesday night in a 5-3 win. Dakota Joshua dumped the puck in, Maccelli picked it up, cycled it back down low to Joshua, and he found Maccelli in front for his third goal of the season.

"I mean, great team win," said Maccelli post-game. "Personally, it felt even better doing it against my old team and getting that game-winner too. It feels really good."

Not only did the 25-year-old find the back of the net, Maccelli also had the primary assist on Auston Matthews' goal in the second period. Off a dump-in, Maccelli once again went deep into Utah's zone to fetch the puck before getting it to Matthews, who rifled home his eighth goal of the year.

"I saw him wide open in the middle there with the stick up, ready to shoot," said Maccelli. "I mean, if he's open there, I better give him the puck and he’ll most likely put it in."

This wasn't just an important game for Maccelli because it was against his former team. He was also trying to have a bounce-back game after being a healthy scratch on Monday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"Yeah, I mean, it adds motivation," he said.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube added, "I think there's players that are scratched because of decisions that are made by the coach, bodies, different lineups, things like that. Sometimes, in Maccelli's case, I thought he could give us more, and he did tonight (after being a) scratch. You know, so it just depends on the situation."

After Wednesday's win, Maccelli has three goals and seven points through 13 games. His play against the Mammoth is what Berube wants to see from him regularly.

"I thought he was competitive all over the ice," Berube added of Maccelli's game. "Ended up getting one and one. But for me, just watching him, how he competed on pucks for me all night. I thought he was really good."

The Maple Leafs got the job done for Tavares and Maccelli on Wednesday night. Even some of Maccelli's teammates were having fun with him before, and after he put up a pair of points against his former club.

"We were giving it to him before the game, so he was going to be ready for this one," Matthews smiled. "He was all over it tonight. Slippery. Made a great pass to me on my goal, and just seemed like the puck was following him all around tonight.

"And a big goal for us there and I'm sure that one feels good, especially against his old team."

Below is more from Maccelli on the team's game, Tavares, Matthews' play, and going up against former linemate Lawson Crouse.

Q: Emotions on a night like this?

A: Yeah, it's a fun game. I mean, I've played with most of the guys for four years, so I know them pretty well. So, it's exciting, it's fun, I enjoyed it. It felt good out there today.

Q: What's it like being a teammate of Tavares?

A: I mean, it's awesome. I think he's the most professional I've ever seen. So, there's stuff I'm trying to learn from him, too. Like, I try to watch him, what he does, and learn from him. I don't know, the way he does it might get up to a thousand.

Q: What were the interactions like with Crouse?

A: Yeah, I mean, nothing crazy. He was staring at me a couple of times, but nothing more than that.

Q: What did you see on the setup to Matthews?

Q: What are you noticing about Auston after three straight games with a goal?

A: I mean, he's a fellow player, a goal scorer, one of the best in the league. So, just give him the puck and he'll score.

