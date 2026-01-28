'I Don't Want To Talk About It Anymore': Craig Berube Is Tired Of The Maple Leafs Making Mistakes

Well, that we got to keep the puck out of our net is what I learned, and we didn't do that here at home other than the Detroit game. It's the only game we did. But until we decide to do things right and keep the puck out of our net, and that's the goalies included, this is what you're going to get. We scored enough goals on this homestand to win games, but we didn't keep the puck out of our net. Until you want to keep the puck out of your net, and that's a couple things. Managing the game, puck play, don't give odd man rushes up, defend harder than we are. More desperation in defending, and goalies stop the puck. That's it. We can score goals. We score goals. But until we want to keep the puck out of our net, this is what we're going to get. It's no more than that. I don't want to talk about it anymore. That's all it is. I don't need to learn anything about our team. I know our team, and they're capable of doing it. So, you know, we can do it.