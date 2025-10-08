'I Know What He Expects From Me': Why Maple Leafs' Sammy Blais Is Excited For Opportunity To Play Under Craig Berube Again

Sammy Blais is back playing with head coach Craig Berube.

The 29-year-old and goaltender Cayden Primeau were the waiver claims made by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday afternoon. Both players arrived in Toronto on Monday evening and got into their first practice with the team on Tuesday morning.

"I was happy," Blais said about being claimed by the Maple Leafs, after the Montreal Canadiens put him on waivers Sunday. "I think it's a good opportunity for me to be here and knowing some people here too for sure helps."

Blais signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Canadiens on the opening day of free agency in July. He was one of Montreal's final roster cuts ahead of Monday's 5 p.m. opening day roster deadline.

Once Toronto received word that their claim of Blais was accepted, they made adjustments accordingly, which included keeping Easton Cowan off the roster and calling up Jacob Quillan from the AHL's Toronto Marlies (salary cap shenanigans).

Blais was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the sixth round (176th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft. He spent four seasons in the Blues' organization before joining the New York Rangers, with whom he tore his ACL in November 2021.

He appeared in 40 games with the Rangers in 2022-23 prior to returning to the Blues via trade. He then inked a one-year, $1 million contract in March 2023 and played one more season in St. Louis, where he scored one goal and seven points in 53 games.

"Sammy's had a history with (Berube) going back to St. Louis. He won a cup in St. Louis. If you look back, he was a real good player in St. Louis. Went to New York, went through a major injury with his knee and sort of had to rebuild himself, right?" Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving said on Tuesday.

"He's a player that had spent last year in the American League and was a big part of that team's success, winning the Calder Cup. We'd had good reports. Our staff had seen him a lot over his career, but specifically last year. Had a good camp in Montreal. Gives us some depth and a history with the coach for a player we need."

Blais spent the entirety of last season with the Abbotsford Canucks on an AHL contract. After a strong regular season, scoring 14 goals and 40 points in 51 games, Blais put up six goals and 19 points en route to a Calder Cup Championship.

"I think even going back in AHL last year, I thought I found my game back a little bit, like not just physically, but offensively, too," Blais said. "So I had a lot of fun last year. And I think my confidence went up a lot last year. So I'm just trying to be here and have fun and do the job."

Coming to Toronto, he has some familiarity. As previously mentioned, Blais won the Stanley Cup with the Berube-coached Blues in 2019. The forward had one goal and two assists, plus 70 hits (fourth-most on the Blues), in 15 games with St. Louis during that playoff run.

"I really like the person, the player. He's physical, and he's got good puck skills. I had him in the minors, he scored 30 goals. I mean, he's got good skills," Berube said. "I'm happy to have him back. Looking forward to working with him again here."

This reunion could work quite well for Toronto. Blais plays the style that Berube wants from his players, which, in theory, should translate into on-ice success.

"He knows what I expect out of him, and I know what I'm getting out of him," added Berube. "I think more than anything, I know what type of player he is and what he brings to our team. And he knows what I want. So I think it's good that way."

When Blais could get into Toronto's lineup remains a mystery, though. He was the extra forward during the team's practice on Tuesday. There's also the Easton Cowan situation playing out, so who knows when he'll get into the lineup.

Nevertheless, the fit made sense, and that's what matters most to the Maple Leafs, and to Blais.

"I know what (Berube) expects from me, so I think it makes it a little easier to know someone. But I'm just excited to show that I can still play in this league."

