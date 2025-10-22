‘I’m Getting Tired Of It’: Maple Leafs’ Craig Berube Losing Patience Waiting For Chemistry On The Matthews' Line

Finding a consistent partner on Auston Matthews' right side was always going to be an adjustment after star forward Mitch Marner elected to depart the club for the Vegas Golden Knights. It has been a rotating door of different wingers through the first seven games, and that revolving door nearly spun off its hinges in the club’s 5-2 loss against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Heading into the game, Maple Leafs head coach Berube penciled in Matthews with Max Domi. The two skated together for the latter portion of the 2023-24 season with some success, and that plan finally came to fruition after trying different players like Matias Maccelli and Easton Cowan in that spot.

But with Toronto's inability to generate sustained pressure in the offensive zone, Berube appears to be losing his patience waiting for the line to click.

Domi practiced alongside Knies and Matthews on Monday, the first time they've been together as a line since training camp.

Berube said the line's early-season play was "looking pretty good," but now, "it's obviously not good enough". He elaborated on the issue: “I don't feel like they have any sustained pressure in the offensive zone at all. It's one-and-done or out, or they don't have any sustained pressure in the offensive zone. That's what I see".

Anytime the Leafs are trailing, Berube has rotated William Nylander onto the right side, despite his repeated public reluctance about that pairing. On Tuesday, the Leafs tried Domi and Nylander, and gave Nick Robertson and Calle Jarnkrok a look on the top line with Matthews, yet still found no success.

While Berube said it may take some time, he admitted his patience to find the right mix is wearing a little thin when he was reminded that the process could take a while.

“Well it could be, but I'm getting tired of it to be honest with you,” he said.

The Leafs will resume practice on Wednesday morning, where it wouldn’t be a surprise to see some more line experimenting. Perhaps Nylander may end up on Matthews’ wing to start a game

