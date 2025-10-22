Why the Maple Leafs' Unsuccessful Goalie Challenge Led to Disaster in Loss to Devils

The Toronto Maple Leafs took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission in their game against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. But a controversial goalie interference challenge marked the beginning of the end of a “sloppy” second period, which resulted in a 5-2 loss.

The Devils outscored Toronto 4-1 in that second period, with New Jersey’s first goal scored by Jack Hughes. The Leafs then elected to challenge the play for goaltender interference. Given the subjectivity of the rule, there appeared to be minimal contact with Toronto goaltender Anthony Stolarz.

We thought he was in a blue paint and our goalie couldn't get position. So, but yeah, that's why,” Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said of his reasoning to challenge the play.

The Leafs were given a minor penalty for the unsuccessful challenge, and Cody Glass scored on the subsequent advantage, giving the Devils a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

It was truly bizarre since Toronto has established a reputation for having one of the best success rates in the NHL when it comes to challenges. Typically, for plays they aren't sure of or need more time, the Leafs would call a timeout and allow the video team to take more time to look things over. That didn’t happen in this case.

This was a significant game for the Leafs, who were playing in their first contest since Stolarz called out the team.

Stolarz spoke about the contact on the play: “I was at the top of my crease and felt a little bit,”. He added, “I didn't really kind of see any sticks or anything. I was kind of fighting for the puck. So on me, I kind of didn't know who hit me or who bumped me. But I was unaware they (Leafs) were going to do it (the challenge)".

One could initially surmise this challenge, no matter how unsuccessful, might have been the team’s way of showing solidarity for Stolarz, especially given the goaltender's recent complaints about contact at his net. But all it served to do was put Toronto in a hole they couldn’t climb out of.

