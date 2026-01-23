'I'm Trying Not To Think About It Too Much': Mitch Marner Speaks Ahead Of Emotional Return To Toronto Against Maple Leafs

The most-anticipated game of the Toronto Maple Leafs' season has arrived, as the club hosts Mitch Marner and the Vegas Golden Knights at Scotiabank Arena.
Marner is playing in the arena for the first time as a visitor after spending nine seasons with the Maple Leafs during which he amassed 233 goals and 506 assists in 706 regular-season games. He depared the club as a pending unrestricted free agent, agreeing to a sign-and-trade to Vegas, where he locked in an eight-year, $96 million deal.
There's been a lot talked about when it comes to his reason for leaving and he was quite the polarizing talent in his time with Toronto.
All credit goes to Marner for speaking the morning of the game.
In the seven-minute scrum, Marner talked about his emotional preparation for the game. His relationship with fans in Toronto. How he will deal with the boos that may come his way, and learning from John Tavares, who faced a similar emotional return when the player returned to Long Island for the first time since departing the New York Islanders for the Leafs as a free agent on July 1, 2018.
What sort of reception are you expecting, Mitch, tonight? What do you think it's going to be like in the building?
I'm not sure. Let's see as soon as warm up starts. But I'm just excited to go back there. That building means a lot of things. I'm excited to be going back there.
Where’s your mind at today?
My mind is to go play a hockey game and try to win a hockey game.
How do you reflect on your time here, Mitch? Now that you've got some time to reflect.
I feel like I got asked that in the summer. I mean, I think I answered that. You know, I don't want to look back anymore. I don't want to look in the past. I feel like if you look back, you know, you'll not focus on what's in front of you. So, yeah, not to kind of not answer it, but I feel like I answered that in the summertime and focus on what's going on right now.
What's the best advice you've gotten about tonight's game?
You know, it's another hockey game, realistically. It's another hockey game to just go out there and play and try to do what you usually do to help win a hockey game.
Do you expect that there will be some extra emotion tonight going into that building for the first time as a visitor?
I'm sure there will be. just walking on the other side of things,he other side of the locker room and stuff like that. I'm sure once warmups is over and Anthem starts going, you know, your heart beat a little faster. But I'm sure as soon as the puck drops, I'm just going to try to think of it, like I said, as another game, another opportunity to go out there and try to win two points.
What sort of emotions are you about this morning?
I wouldn't say nothing unusual. You know, just try to get up, try to get my body moving here, try to do what I usually do on back-to-backs and get myself ready, like I said, for another game to go out there and just try to do my thing.
What do you think the video tribute moment will be like for you?
Yeah, I don't know. That one I'm trying not to think of too much. I'm sure it'll really hit once it starts going and stuff like that. But, yeah, I'm not trying to think about it too much. I think it's going to be a cool moment. I'm going to try to enjoy it and then try to get back to hockey right away.But, yeah, I don't know. I haven't thought of that too much. I'm trying not to. I know it's going to be maybe a weird, cool, special moment all in one.
Have you had a request for tickets and stuff like that from family?
Luckily enough, I haven't had too many. Obviously, we have a lot of friends in the city, so they've helped out with stuff. We've had friends lend a hand. So, yeah, it hasn't been too bad and I appreciate it for it.
Mitch, there's a lot of kids skating in rings around the city like you were, dreaming of being a Leaf. Like, what would you say to kids like that, having lived that dream yourself?
Yeah, keep dreaming big and believe in yourself. There's a lot of moments where things maybe didn't look that way throughout my young career and, you know, playing minor hockey or anything like that. I would say just keep believing in yourself. Push yourself to the best you can be every day and go out there and have fun and enjoy it.
What is more different is living and playing in Vegas than Toronto?
Well, I mean, I think living-wise, it's obviously different. You know, it's not as chilly. There's no snow. A little bit different vibe. But playing-wise, I mean, both passionate fan bases. Both have a lot of love for their team. I mean, obviously, the media aspect of things is a little smaller. But, yeah, the fan bases are both fantastic.
What was it like to be a Maple Leaf. To live out your dream?
Yeah, it was special. Like I said, you guys throughout the summers and the last year, it's something that I think if you told my younger self, I wouldn't believe it. It was a special thing to wear that Maple Leaf jersey I always wanted to and to be able to do it for nine years and be a part of that team and to play in that arena that I grew up trying to go to watch Mats Sundin, all the legends really play. Yeah, it was pretty cool. It was something that I'll be able to look back on and share with my kids and just how fortunate I was for that.
How would you describe your relationship with these fans? Because this will always be home.
Yeah, I don't know. I've always appreciated them. I love what they've always brought. Like I said, I'm always passionate. They're going to let you know, and that's something that you appreciate about it.
Would it be tough to hear boos tonight, Mitch, considering how much the city means to you and how special that building is?
Maybe in a way, but not really. They're going to probably try to do their thing to get me off my game and try to win their own game. I'm just going to go out there, like I said, and focus on my thing. I've got a lot of great players around me here to help me out. I've been through a couple of things like this before. I'll lean on them. Like I said, I'm just going to try to go out there and realize it's another hockey game to go out there and do my thing.
How did you cut out what the reception Leafs fans gave you in Vegas?
Like I said, after that game, it's a passionate fan base. They travel well and they want to let their voices be heard.
What, if anything, have you heard from your friends over on the other side heading into this game?
I haven't heard anything. I was focused on Boston last night. Unfortunately, we didn't get it done. Both being on back-to-back, I haven't really talked to them.
Any family going to be in the building tonight?
Yeah, I'm going to have some family there. They're nervous and excited, kind of in one. It'll be nice to see them after the game and just hang out with them.
You saw John (Tavares) go through this in Long Island coming back. What do you remember about that night and how he handled it?
I remember the outcome wasn't great. I remember just how calm and collected he was throughout it all. I wish we played a better game for him in that first game back. But he was cool and collected about it. It didn't bother him as much as people thought it could have or tried to do. That was pretty interesting. I think for me to watch that and think of it now, try it the same way I'm going to try to go and do it.
You ever talk to him about it and how he handled that?
Not really. Obviously, after the game, we were talking about it and wondering when it happened. Like I said, it's in the past. I haven't talked to him about it since then, really.
Are you excited for tonight, or is this sort of a band-aid that you're going to feel relief when you kind of rip it off for the first time?
I think there's maybe both in those moments in a way. Excited to go out there and play hockey and do my thing. I'm sure once the game is over, I'll be excited just to have it over with and kind of be done. So, yeah, both emotions.