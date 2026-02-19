‘I Think It’s A Toronto Thing’: Mitch Marner Comes Through For Canada At Olympics As Maple Leafs Fans Feel Conflicted

The man that walked away from Toronto is now the reason Canada is still alive for gold.
Mitch Marner helped Canada avoid disaster at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The former Toronto Maple Leafs forward scored the overtime winner, leading the Canadians to the semifinals of the Games with a 4-3 victory over Czechia. It was a clutch move for Marner, who is no stranger to scoring big goals. The Vegas Golden Knights forward also scored Canada’s winning goal in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament last year.
Immediately after the goal, debate ensued regarding Marner’s ability to deliver in big moments. Some Maple Leafs fans lamented those times when the winger didn’t shine during Toronto’s playoff runs in his nine seasons with the club. Last summer, Marner elected to depart the Leafs. As a pending unrestricted free agent, the Leafs facilitated a sign-and-trade with the Golden Knights in exchange for depth forward Nicolas Roy.
Reporters, including Sportsnet’s Luke Fox, asked Mark Stone about Marner dispelling the notion that he isn't a clutch player.
“I haven't experienced that. 4 Nations, he gets a huge overtime goal for us, makes an incredible play for the winner. Then tonight, when we need him the most, he makes the play. So... I think it's a Toronto thing,” Stone said.
Maybe it’s the high concentration of Leafs fans in Canada. Perhaps there are just as many Leafs haters, but it’s unbelievable how much this moment ended up being about Toronto, given who scored the goal. Is Marner going to be the one that got away for the Leafs? It’s hard to argue that his absence hasn’t had a negative effect on the team’s regular season thus far. The Leafs entered the Olympic break outside of a playoff position with a 27-21-9 record.
This moment, while great for Canada and Marner, is only as significant as how the nation finishes at the Olympics. Anything short of a gold medal would certainly be a disappointment. For now, he has ensured the team has a 75 percent chance of leaving with a medal, but the expectation remains gold.
Currently, Marner is third in team scoring with the Knights, tallying 21 goals and 39 assists for 58 points. He trails Canadian teammate Stone (60 points) and American Olympian Jack Eichel (68 points).