‘I ThoughtIt Was Sneaky’: Mitch Marner Leaned In As Maple Leafs Looked Tense Against Former Teammate

From playful pregame pranks to a decisive two-assist performance, Mitch Marner leaned into the hype to help the Golden Knights secure a win in his first game against his former hometown team.
LAS VEGAS — There was a lot of buildup to Mitch Marner’s first game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, his hometown team. The Leafs tried to downplay this one, while Marner also did a little bit in interviews he gave before this date. But when it was all said and done, Marner and his Vegas Golden Knights leaned into the moment, and it served to benefit them in the end.
Marner had two assists in the game. After Jack Eichel scored the game-winner in a 6-5 overtime win over Toronto, he and teammate Mark Stone embraced the former Maple Leaf.
“I mean, they knew it was a special one for me tonight,” Marner said. “They knew it meant a little more than a usual hockey game. And a little embrace there as a big goal by Jack. And, yeah, I mean, we're pretty fired up”.
Before the game started, Marner was having fun in the pregame warmup, shooting a puck at his former teammate Auston Matthews’ feet.
“Everyone saw that one. Yeah, I thought it was sneaky,” Marner said in a coy fashion. “Me and him have gone through a lot together. And, I mean, he's a great friend of mine. He's a close friend. He's a guy I can talk to about anything. And it was just a little fun there to poke some fun at him at the end of warmups. And it'll be nice to see him here shortly”.
Matthews wasn’t having any of it, telling TSN’s Mark Masters on the broadcast that he was done with the questions about Marner. However, the interaction goes to show you how different the vibes can be. Matthews always has a no-nonsense approach to his game, while Marner often brings the energy. Against the Leafs, Marner was clearly having fun, and it generated a positive outcome.
The night could have easily gone sideways for Marner, who was met with boos from Leafs fans in attendance whenever he touched the puck. The experience gave Marner clarity on what to expect when he returns to Toronto for the first time as a Knight on January 23.
“I think the great question was always what my expectations were, [but now] I think I know kind of going in,” Marner said. “They’ve got a passionate fan base. They've got a lot of love for their team. So we've got a lot of games between now and then, and I'm just going to focus on the next one”.
When Marner was announced for an assist, the Golden Knights fans cheered harder, knowing it was a significant game for him. If Thursday’s game was any indication, the return match on January 23 should be lively.