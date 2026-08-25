‘I Told Him Any Team But Toronto Or Montreal’: Senators Star Tim Stützle On What Daniel Alfredsson Will Bring To Maple Leafs

Tim Stützle understands why Daniel Alfredsson had to depart the Senators. Although he still would have rather him not go to a rival like the Toronto Maple Leafs.
MUNICH — Tim Stützle does not mince words when the subject turns to Daniel Alfredsson. The Ottawa Senators forward still calls him Alfie. He still respects him. But it will feel weird that the longtime Senators legend is now an associate coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
In a one-on-one conversation during the NHL’s European Media Tour last week, Stützle laid out both the personal warmth and the competitive sting of Alfredsson’s decision. The two spoke at length after the move became official. What stuck with Stützle was Alfredsson’s honesty, and the destination.
“Me and Alfie, I think we always had a really good relationship. Obviously, I have tons of respect for him as a player, but also as a person,” Stützle said. “In what he says, it’s always what he thinks. It doesn’t matter if you like it or not. I respect his decision, but I also told him any team but Toronto and Montreal, I would accept it way more.
But it’s Alfredsson’s candor and honestly that make him who he is, as Stützle pointed out.
“That’s what I like about him so much is that he’s open about it. He wanted a new challenge. And I mean Toronto is a huge hockey market. I think he’s going to do great and yeah I’m happy for him for his opportunity and obviously wish him all the best but we want to beat him so I don’t really care about that but I like him a lot as a person.”
That is the package Toronto is getting: a Hall of Fame player who still speaks without filter, a coach who sought a bigger stage, and a teacher who spent years working directly with Ottawa’s younger forwards.
Alfredsson’s final season on the Ottawa staff carried clear responsibilities. He ran the power play. The unit finished eighth in the NHL in 2025-26, a respectable ranking for a team still building around a core of young talent. Stützle was one of the primary beneficiaries. The German forward pointed specifically to the daily work Alfredsson put in with the group that is still finding its way.
“You gotta respect that, too,” Stützle said. “I think that’s why he’s always been so good because he’s always looking for new challenges. He’s always trying to get better. And you’ve got to accept it but we’re gonna miss him for sure. I think just his expertise, especially for younger guys too. We were working on a lot of stuff together. He was always trying to help guys. So we’re going to miss that, but I’m pretty sure it’s going to have an open year for all of us.”
The Leafs enter the Alfredsson era with the opposite problem on special teams. Toronto’s power play ranked near the bottom of the league more much of last season, resulting in a mid-season dismissal of assistant coach Marc Savard. Toronto eventually rasied the standard to 15th, but much of the number was inflated toward the end, executing in games when the playoffs were already out of reach. The talent has rarely been the issue. Execution, structure, and consistency have. Alfredsson arrives with a track record of turning those elements into tangible results. Eighth overall is not elite, but it is competent and sustainable. For a Toronto group that has cycled through ideas without locking into one reliable approach, that competence carries value.
What Stützle described goes wasn’t X’s and O’s. Alfredsson’s edge, the same edge that made him a franchise cornerstone as a player, remains intact. He does not soften messages. He does not wait for permission to push. In a market that can amplify every detail, that directness can cut through noise. Stützle framed it as a strength rather than a quirk. The long call between the two men apparently covered the reality of the rivalry without sentimentality. Alfredsson wanted the challenge. Toronto presented the biggest one available to him..
The Leafs are also acquiring institutional knowledge of the Atlantic Division from a different angle. Alfredsson spent years on the other side of the rivalry, first as a player and later as a coach who watched Toronto’s roster evolve. He understands the pressure that comes with the blue and white sweater. He has lived the opposite version of it in Ottawa. That dual perspective rarely walks into a coaching room ready-made.
For Toronto, the hire is less about nostalgia and more about specific needs. A power play that underperformed last season needs structure and accountability. A roster that continues to feature high-end skill mixed with developing pieces needs a coach willing to work directly with those younger players rather than simply manage them. Alfredsson has done both. Stützle’s comments suggest the work was hands-on and consistent.
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