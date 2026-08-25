‘I Told Him Any Team But Toronto Or Montreal’: Senators Star Tim Stützle On What Daniel Alfredsson Will Bring To Maple Leafs

The Leafs enter the Alfredsson era with the opposite problem on special teams. Toronto’s power play ranked near the bottom of the league more much of last season, resulting in a mid-season dismissal of assistant coach Marc Savard. Toronto eventually rasied the standard to 15th, but much of the number was inflated toward the end, executing in games when the playoffs were already out of reach. The talent has rarely been the issue. Execution, structure, and consistency have. Alfredsson arrives with a track record of turning those elements into tangible results. Eighth overall is not elite, but it is competent and sustainable. For a Toronto group that has cycled through ideas without locking into one reliable approach, that competence carries value.