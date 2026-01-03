‘I Was Pretty Disappointed’: Maple Leafs’ Matthew Knies Reacts To Being Left Off USA Hockey’s 2026 Olympic Roster

ELMONT, N.Y. — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies knew he faced stiff competition to crack the USA Men’s Olympic hockey team for next month's games in Italy. However, that didn’t shield the Phoenix, Arizona native from feeling a little gutted when the roster was revealed on Friday and his name was not among those selected.

“I was pretty disappointed to not be on the team. I mean, they picked a good squad,” Knies told The Hockey News on Saturday following the Leafs’ morning skate at UBS Arena. “All those guys that they picked deserve to be there. I guess I'm going to have to be cheering from afar now”.

While USA Hockey called every player selected for the roster prior to the announcement, Knies noted that nobody from the organization reached out to discuss potential injury replacements.

“They made the phone calls to the guys who did [make it], and hopefully four years down the line I could get one of those phone calls,” Knies said.

The 23-year-old was fortunate enough to represent USA Hockey at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. That opportunity arose when NHL players pulled out of the tournament following a COVID-19 outbreak and tightening of protocols. At the time, the league used the previously scheduled Olympic break to make up games postponed due to the pandemic. Knies appeared in four contests during those games, recording one goal and one assist as the American club finished in fifth place.

Knies remains open to traveling to Italy should injuries open up roster spots before the tournament begins. Despite his clear letdown, he insisted he isn't carrying a chip on his shoulder.

“I don't look at it as they don't think I'm good enough. I just look at it as we have so many good players,” Knies reasoned. “It's a hard decision by them and I know that. I just have to keep the same mindset”.

Production-wise, Knies is currently enjoying a breakout season, playing at a near point-per-game pace with 11 goals and 25 assists in 37 games. His 36 points put him just five back of team leader William Nylander.

Ultimately, Knies’ omission highlights the immense forward depth of the American program. Even Dallas Stars star Jason Robertson, who leads all American NHLers with 48 points, failed to make the cut. Rather than dwelling on a decision out of his hands, Knies is shifting his focus back to the NHL as the Maple Leafs prepare to take on the New York Islanders on Saturday.