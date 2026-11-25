Toronto Maple Leafs
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'I'm Healthy And Ready To Go': Kirill Marchenko, Colton Sissons Reveal They're On the Verge Of Returning To Maple Leafs Lineup
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Nov 25, 2026 9:26 PMPublished Nov 25, 2026 9:26 PM
With Kirill Marchenko and Colton Sissons fully returning to practice on Wednesday, they appear to be on the verge of returning to the lineup for Friday against the Boston Bruins.
With every passing day, the Toronto Maple Leafs get closer to having more important players return to full health.
Right winger Kirill Marchenko and center Colton Sissons are two players who haven't featured for the team for some time, but appear to be on the verge of returning to the lineup, which could be as soon as Friday's outing against the Boston Bruins.
"Yeah, it feels unbelievable," Marchenko said after practice about what it was like to be back in the swing of things. "Always happy to be close to the guys and skate together. It's always fun, especially today, good day, and just have fun."
"It's great," Sissons said. "Yeah, you obviously miss being around your teammates and being in the mix. And, yeah, it's good to be back."
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Both of them participated in Wednesday's practice wearing regular sweaters and took part in reps with linemates going into Friday's game. However, when they were asked if they would be playing against the Bruins, they weren't ready to confirm their availability.
"Had a good day today, and hopefully stack another one tomorrow, and we'll go from there," Sissons said.
"I think," Marchenko responded about his availability to play on Friday. "If coach makes the decision, I play. I feel healthy. I'm healthy and ready to go, but if they make the decision to play me, I can't control that. But yeah, I'm ready to go."
Thursday will mark exactly one month since Marchenko last played for the Maple Leafs. He sustained a lower-body injury against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 26 and has missed 12 games since, with the team winning only two, including one victory in November.
As for Sissons, he's been out since the Hockey Hall of Fame game on Nov. 8 against the New Jersey Devils. That game was the second half of a back-to-back, with Toronto hosting the Montreal Canadiens the night before.
The veteran center said that it was the Canadiens game in which he actually sustained his injury, and just couldn't get through the next game.
"It happened Saturday," he said. "The back-to-back was a Saturday, Sunday back-to-back. And had something come up Saturday, and then tried to play Sunday and wasn't feeling too good and ended up having to pull the plug at the end of the second."
Regardless, without those two in the lineup, the Maple Leafs struggled mightily. And while the losses weren't solely because Marchenko and Sissons were unavailable, it was a challenge for them to see their team on the wrong side of the result so often.
"Yeah, it's hard, obviously," Sissons admitted. "No matter if you're in the lineup or not, you're all in it together. You just want to be a part of the solution, and when you're on the sidelines, it's tough. It's just good to be back and try to help us win some hockey games here. I'm excited."
Despite the poor results, Marchenko is ready to move on from all those losses and keep them in the past.
"I don't want to talk much about what's happening from the past right now," he said. "Right now we're going back on the track. It's what I know, and everybody's like positive right now, and we just want to come back on the next game and do our best.
"Some unlucky moments, a lot, and you know, it's a couple of mistakes too, but everybody has mistakes. Every team has some periods when they lost a lot of games, and I hope it's on the past already," he added.
At practice, Marchenko skated on the top line with Nick Paul on the left and Auston Matthews in the middle, while Sissons was the right winger for Gavin McKenna and John Tavares.
Marchenko has played in 14 games this season, scoring six goals and 14 points while averaging 17:37 of ice time per game. Sissons featured in 19 contests, providing two goals and six assists with an average of 14:37 of ice time per game.
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