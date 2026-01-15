'It Felt Like I Broke My Leg': Nick Robertson Returns And Matthew Knies Expected To Play Despite Missing Skate As Maple Leafs Visit Golden Knights

Knies missed the Thursday morning session for "maintenance," according to head coach Craig Berube
LAS VEGAS — Matthew Knies is set to dress for the Toronto Maple Leafs when the club visits the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday.
The forward was not on the ice for the club's full skate, prompting some concern that the Phoenix, Arizona native might not dress. However, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube confirmed that the player would be in the lineup that evening.
"Maintenance," is what Berube said as to why Knies was kept off the ice.
Knies logged 14:45 of ice time in Toronto's 6-1 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday. There wasn't anything apparent that suggested Knies was injured out of the game.
Although Knies did not participate, Nick Robertson did skate despite missing Tuesday's game after blocking a shot in Toronto's 4-3 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday and is set to return to the lineup on the third line alongside Easton Cowan and Nick Roy.
"It felt like it broke my leg, but iI didn't, thankfully," Robertson said of the injury. It was pretty painful, but I mean, it's part of the game. I'm happy, nothing serious."
Robertson explained that the puck caught him in an area around the knee that isn't protected. Despite walking around fine after the game, it was difficult for him to skate on it, which is why he didn't play on Tuesday.
"It feels a lot better today," Robertson said.
It's important to note that no extra forward stayed on the ice to do some additional work, which is customary when they know for certain that a player is out of the lineup. That likely means Knies may be moved to the fourth line for the first time this season.
Knies previously played on the fourth line during the 2023-24 season when he played his first full season in the NHL.
With Bobby McMann fitting in well on the first line alongside Auston Matthews and Max Domi, the Leafs also like their mix on the second and third lines, meaning Knies could play with Steven Lorentz and Scott Laughton. Given the maintenance designation, it may also help Knies in limiting his minutes as he deals with whatever caused him to miss the skate due to "maintenance".
Knies missed three games earlier this season in November with a lower-body injury, mentioning that nagging him for a month before deciding to rest it.
Calle Jarkrok is likely the odd man out as a result.