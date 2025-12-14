'It's All A Mindset': Maple Leafs' Craig Berube Calls For Team's Leadership To Take Control After Third Period Letdown Against Oilers

After Darnell Nurse scored late in the second period to put the Edmonton Oilers 3-2, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube expected his team to come out in the third and rally from behind.

Instead, the Oilers potted two goals in the first 1:55 of the period, and then scored another nearly midway through the final frame to defeat the Maple Leafs 6-3.

"I didn't feel we came out and took control of the (third) period," said Berube following Toronto's second straight loss. "We let them dictate how it was going to play. Puck play wasn't good. Didn't kill any plays. So that's basically the game."

The Maple Leafs had a strong opening 40 minutes. They did all they could to contain Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, despite McDavid having two goals by that point. Until Nurse's goal late in the second, it appeared Toronto still had a chance to win.

"I think sometimes when things go a little bit south, you start standing and watching," said Scott Laughton. "And they make it look like that, too, sometimes when some of their guys get going. So, pick ourselves up and pick up some points here at home. Got to start pushing, have some urgency, and get going."

The urgency should've come as they stepped foot onto the ice for the third period. However, similar to their overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, Toronto came out lusterless for the final 20 minutes.

"We should have been coming out and dictating how we're going to play that period and the way we wanted to play it," added Berube, "and we didn't do it."

Report: Matias Maccelli Is A Name To Watch After Being Healthy Scratch By Maple Leafs In Eight Games This Season

Maccelli has been a healthy scratch in eight of Toronto's 30 games this season.

This is a veteran team, though. How do they come out slow when it's a Saturday night matchup against back-to-back Stanley Cup Finalists with two of the best players in the world?

And how can it change moving forward, especially when points are getting more and more vital?

"I don't know. I mean, I talked to the team after the game. Our leaders got to take control of it a lot more than they are right now," Berube said.

"To me, it's all a mindset. Whether you're down a goal, or up in the San Jose game, you just got to have more urgency and being more direct on how we want to play. We didn't do it in the third period, two games in a row."

Among the players in the leadership group to speak after Saturday's loss were Morgan Rielly, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Scott Laughton. Only one of those players has a letter on their chest. And while that might not matter very much, Auston Matthews and John Tavares were both requested, but didn't speak.

Rielly's thoughts on the game were very similar to what Berube said.

"It's not that different from the San Jose game. Go into the third period in a good position. You don't execute. You don't play the way we need to to win a game. It's unacceptable."

He’s Not Going To Be On The Ice Anytime Soon’: The Maple Leafs Update On Anthony Stolarz Doesn’t Sound Promising

Anthony Stolarz has been out with what the team describes as an upper-body injury and the goaltender has yet to hit the ice. And it appears it will stay that way for a while.

Though does Rielly believe it's an effort issue, or does he chalk it up to execution?

"Well, I think they go hand-in-hand. I think it's across the board. But you go out for the third, you just have to play better than that if you're going to win in this league."

With the loss on Saturday night, the Maple Leafs are slowly floating out of the playoff race. It feels as though they're much further away. Despite only being four points out of a wild-card spot.

"Lots of things that we need to improve on," Rielly said of the takeaway from the loss. "Being able to play better in the third when you're in a position to win a game and be in a game, but there's plenty to take away."



