William Nylander Produces In Third Line, But Costly Late-Game Blunders Sink Maple Leafs in Overtime vs. Sharks

William Nylander picked up a pair of assists in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 3-2 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks.

“It was the best game I've seen him play in a while,” Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said of Nylander. “He was engaged. When I see him skating and handling the puck and keeping the puck and doing things he did tonight with the puck, I know he was ready to go.”

Nylander’s line was Toronto’s best at 5-on-5, with Dakota Joshua scoring Toronto’s only even-strength goal of the game. The unit had an expected goals share of 85 percent in the 11:15 of ice time they logged together, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

“I thought they played great. But we had a lot of chances tonight. So it's a positive thing,” Nylander said. “I mean, if we would have scored a couple more, we would have won. But, yeah, I thought we played a good game.”

Nylander slid into the role while Bobby McMann served a one-game suspension for high-sticking Tampa Bay Lightning forward Oliver Bjorkstrand. With McMann set to return, does it make sense for Nylander to move back up, or should he remain on the third line?

It’s a question the Leafs will have to mull over before taking on Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

While Nylander lamented not scoring enough, Berube chose to focus on the Leafs' inability to hold the lead in the third period—particularly during a late 6-on-5 sequence where Nylander was one of several players unable to clear the puck from harm's way.

“I still think we're not where we need to be. We could be better. And it's the third period for me showing that,” Berube said. “Goalie out, we have an opportunity to get the puck out a couple times. We don't do it. It's things like that that cost us tonight in the game.”

The difference in emphasis between Berube and Nylander speaks to how differently they view things at times. Nylander leads the Leafs in points with 34, four more than the next player (John Tavares with 30).

It is difficult for the head coach to be too critical, especially when Nylander provided all the offense. However, the mistakes Berube highlighted didn’t occur while Nylander was skating with his third-line unit.

That success builds a case to keep him there, but it creates a roster puzzle regarding McMann. The solution might be as simple as scratching Nick Robertson, but Berube has a decision to make.

Latest Stories:

'They're Starting To Come Around For Me': Despite Recent Success, Craig Berube Wants More Offense From Maple Leafs' Top Line

'Some Situations Could Have Been Handled Differently’: Ryan Reaves Reflects On Maple Leafs Tenure Ahead of Return to Toronto

'Just Got To Be Patient': Maple Leafs Still Awaiting On Results For Chris Tanev, Surgery Isn't On The Table Right Now