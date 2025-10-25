'It's Awesome': Maple Leafs React To Joseph Woll's Return To Team After Personal Leave Of Absence

The Toronto Maple Leafs are excited to have Joseph Woll back around the team.

Toronto announced on Friday afternoon that the 27-year-old would be returning to the team after taking a personal leave of absence on Sept. 23. Woll will resume team activities and on-ice participation as part of the return-to-play process, the Maple Leafs wrote in a post on X.

Following a 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night, several Maple Leafs expressed their happiness with Woll returning to the team after a months-long absence.

"It means a lot. It's going to be great to have him back. Obviously, he's a big part of our team, so very happy to hear that," Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews said.

Anthony Stolarz got to know Woll very well while splitting the net with him last season. The 31-year-old said that Woll's return could provide a spark to the team, which has gotten off to a slow start with a 3-4-1 record through eight games.

'Who Knows How It's Going To Work Out?': Why Craig Berube Has Thrown The Maple Leafs' Forward Lines Into The Blender

The Maple Leafs' head coach wants to see some consistency in the offensive zone after changing all four lines on Thursday.

"I haven't really spoke too much to him, just kind of giving him his space. But at the end of the day, he's a huge part of our team. He's a great human being," said Stolarz.

"He's somebody who's been around this group for a long time, and somebody who I am friends with very, very closely. Just to get him back, I think, for us, could be a huge spark, could give us a little energy, and just seeing his face around the room, I think is going to be exciting and great for us."

The Maple Leafs signed James Reimer to a professional tryout after Woll took a leave of absence. Toronto then parted ways with the Reimer after claiming Cayden Primeau off waivers on Oct. 6 from the Carolina Hurricanes.

Report: Ex-Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan Joins NHL Hockey Ops

Shanahan is returning to work for the NHL in his first gig since his contract was not renewed by the Maple Leafs last summer.

Primeau won his lone game in net with the Maple Leafs, stopping 26 of 30 shots against.

Woll was placed on long-term injured reserve on Thursday due to personal reasons, meaning his earliest return date is Nov. 1, when the Maple Leafs face the Philadelphia Flyers. However, with him not having much of a training camp, it could be some time before we see Woll get into a game with Toronto.

Woll is in the first season of a three-year, $11 million contract, which carries an annual average value of $3.66 million. In 78 regular-season games with Toronto, Woll has a 48-27-2 record and a .910 save percentage.

NHL Moves Three Maple Leafs Games To Allow Blue Jays Fans To Watch World Series With Less Conflicts

The Maple Leafs continue to move start times as the red-hot Toronto Blue Jays compete in the World Series.

The netminder also has six wins and a .906 save percentage through 10 playoff games with the Maple Leafs. Three of those wins came last spring when Woll came in for Stolarz after he suffered a concussion in Game 1 against the Florida Panthers.

"Yeah, it's great. We're so happy to have him back," Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said of Woll. "We're really looking forward to it. It's awesome."

Latest stories:

Joseph Woll Returning To Maple Leafs Following Extended Personal Absence And When He Can Return To Play

'We All Gotta Help Out': How Maple Leafs Will Fare Against Sabres With Rielly And Tanev Out Of The Lineup

Report: Maple Leafs Floated Nick Robertson For Yegor Chinakhov Trade With Blue Jackets This Summer, File Still Remains Open