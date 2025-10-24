Joseph Woll Returning To Maple Leafs Following Extended Personal Absence And When He Can Return To Play

BUFFALO — Joseph Woll is returning to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

One day after the club placed him on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) due to personal reasons, Toronto announced the goaltender is returning to on-ice activities as part of the return-to-play process.

Woll stepped away from the team early in training camp due to personal reasons, and updates about his status have been limited.

The absence led the club to make several adjustments to its goaltending depth. Anthony Stolarz has shouldered the load while Woll was away. Additionally, the club gave veteran goaltender James Reimer a professional tryout in training camp before releasing him and claiming Cayden Primeau off waivers. The Leafs placed Woll on LTIR on Thursday as the club dealt with other injuries to Chris Tanev (upper-body) and Morgan Rielly (undisclosed) in an effort to clear up cap space.

While Woll’s return to the club is certainly good news for all involved, the goalie will not be able to dress in a game until November 1 at the earliest, when the club visits the Philadelphia Flyers. Even then, there's no telling how much time Woll will need to get back up to the NHL speed. The goaltender is currently in the beginning of a three-year deal that pays him an annual average value (AAV) of $3,666,667. He posted a 27-14-1 record last season with a .909 save percentage. Woll took over for Stolarz in Round 2 of Toronto’s second-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers in 2025, where he posted a 3-4 record with an .886 save percentage.

