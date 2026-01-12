‘It’s Special To Recognize People That Are Lifelong Maple Leafs Fans': Bobby McMann On Why His Tribute To A Grocery Store Cart Attendant Is Important

Bobby McMann wore the vest of an employee who passed away suddenly ahead of the Toronto Maple Leafs' 5-0 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday
DENVER — When Bobby McMann learned that a Toronto Maple Leafs fan whom he had known and lived in the community had suddenly passed away, he wanted to do something special to honor him.
Kevin Wilson, a cart attendant at the Loblaws Grocery Store in the Bathurst and Lakeshore area, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 48. McMann had gotten to know Wilson during his visits over the years, recognizing the employee’s passion for the Leafs.
So when McMann learned of his passing, he had the idea of wearing Wilson's work vest to a game. He took the idea to the grocery store staff, who permitted the player to wear Wilson’s vest for the club’s walk-in ahead of their 5-0 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.
"He was just a really good spirit, really good person. Affected a lot of people positively when they walked into that place," McMann said of Wilson. "And he was just a lifelong Leafs fan. Always wanted to talk hockey, would always record the games, watch them later.”
The NHL’s relaxed dress code, which came into effect this season, also made doing something like this a lot easier, and it was a no-brainer for McMann.
“I think a lot of people around that community where I'm living there were pretty shooken up,” McMann said. “So I just wanted to try and do something for him.”
McMann, who has been in the Leafs organization since first signing a Marlies contract in April of 2020, says he feels honoring fans is an important part of what it means for him to be a Leaf.
“It's super special, and that's what makes hockey so fun and so enjoyable is people willing to rally around it and enjoy watching it and be a part of it, because they're just as much a part of it,” McMann said. “Because if nobody's watching, not nearly the same or the same magnitude. So it's super special to hopefully recognize as many people that are those lifelong fans and really care for the sport and care for us.”
A GoFundMe has been established for Wilson by one of his co-workers.
We at The Hockey News send our condolences to Wilson’s family and friends.