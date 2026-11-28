“I do my best (for him)I try to do my best every game. Today? Best, best,” Marchenko said of Bobrovsky. “He's unbelievable goalie. We have a good team right now. Now we finish it out like kind of bad time and now we need to chase up and go play like a team. We played really great last night. They played great against Islanders. We need to save this confidence and go on the game today.”