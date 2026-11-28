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Jack Roslovic May Return, Chris Tanev To Be Evaluated In Toronto And Other Maple Leafs Notes From Morning Skate In Pittsburgh
John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2026 6:07 PMPublished Nov 28, 2026 6:07 PM
Sergei Bobrovsky makes his return to the net after 11 days, and will William Nylander return to the top power-play unit?
PITTSBURGH — Jack Roslovic could be set to return to the line with the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.
Roslovic was one of many players who took the ice for the club’s optional skate in the morning and while head coach Jim Hiller says he is a game-time decision, the club is certainly planning as if he will return. Forwards Dakota Joshua and Zack MacEwen stayed on the ice late for extra work as projected scratches.
Having sustained an upper-body injury on Nov. 21 in a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Roslovic’s return will certainly cause Hiller to shake up the lines a bit.
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“The thing that's been pretty consistent is him and Auston playing together this year, and I think Auston has really enjoyed playing with them,” Hiller acknowledged. “They've got chemistry, so that's probably the biggest boost I think we get is getting him back to Austonf he's healthy.”
If Roslovic returns, three lines could be affected, although Hiller would not tip his hand as to what those would be.
The recovery would seem pretty fast for Roslovic, who has not really taken part in practice with the club. During the club’s last practice in Boston, he skated in a red non-contact jersey and departed before the main session began.
Chris Tanev on IR, Dakota Mermis will play despite the club activating Nick Blankenburg
Chris Tanev was placed on injured reserve on Saturday morning following a collision with Boston Bruins forward Mark Kastelic on Friday. The defenseman will need to be evaluated in Toronto to determine the severity of his injury and has remained in Pittsburgh with the club.
Injured reserve rules mandate that Tanev will have to miss a minimum of seven days, ruling him out until Dec. 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes at the very earliest.
Although Nick Blankenburg is a right-handed shot and was activated, the Leafs will go with the left-handed Dakota Mermis in the lineup.
“It’s been a while for Blanky and we really have liked Mermis’ game,” Hiller said.
Mermis has one assist in eight games where he has averaged 13:17 of ice time per game. With the imbalance of right-handed shots, a good bet would be to see Oliver Ekman-Larsson move to play right D.
Big Game For Bob
There’s no doubt this is a game where Sergei Bobrovsky needs to have a strong outing. Having not started a game since a 6-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 17, this is the longest he’s gone without getting into game action.
Signed a to three-year, $21 million contract to be the club’s starting netminder, Bobrovsky has posted a 3-9-2 record with an .874 save percentage.
Before speaking with the media today, Kirill Marchenko was sitting down next to his fellow countrymen offering words of encouragement.
“I do my best (for him)I try to do my best every game. Today? Best, best,” Marchenko said of Bobrovsky. “He's unbelievable goalie. We have a good team right now. Now we finish it out like kind of bad time and now we need to chase up and go play like a team. We played really great last night. They played great against Islanders. We need to save this confidence and go on the game today.”
Will William Nylander return to the top power play unit?
The Leafs did not score on the power play and Nylander didn't look particularly strong in a low-event win against the Bruins on Friday. Hiller would not tip his hand on if Nylander would return to the top unit. But adding a potential return for Roslovic could make that decision more difficult.
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