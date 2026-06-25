John Chayka: Maple Leafs Not Planning to Trade Morgan Rielly ‘As I Stand Here Today,’ But Discussions Continue

“Morgan’s the longest tenured Leaf, and I’ve got tons of respect, as does Mats (Senior Executive Advisor To Hockey Operations Mats Sundin),” Chayka said,. “I mean, there’s probably no one else that could appreciate and understand it and respect it like Mats Sundin does. So no different than any player. We’re constantly having discussions about what’s the best fit for the player, what’s the best fit for the team, how do we put the best team on the ice, and having conversations around that.