John Chayka: Maple Leafs Not Planning to Trade Morgan Rielly ‘As I Stand Here Today,’ But Discussions Continue

John Chayka says he does not see a trade for Morgan Rielly happening “as I stand here today,” though the Maple Leafs GM confirmed discussions with the longest-tenured player are still ongoing.
John Chayka was direct on the eve of the 2026 NHL Draft: the Toronto Maple Leafs are not actively looking to move Morgan Rielly right now. Whether he means it or he's just trying to get a better offer is just a matter of waiting.
Speaking to reporters at the Ford Performance Centre on Thursday, the Maple Leafs general manager addressed the swirling speculation around the longest-tenured player on the roster and delivered the most direct public update yet on where things stand.
Does he anticipate he will move Rielly?
“I don’t think so. As I stand here today. No,” Chayka said. “But, again, those are the discussions we’ll continue to have.”
The comments came amid reports that Rielly has submitted a list of teams he would consider waiving his no-move clause for. Chayka did not confirm or deny the existence of any specific list, but he spoke about the ongoing dialogue with the veteran defenceman and his representation.
“Morgan’s the longest tenured Leaf, and I’ve got tons of respect, as does Mats (Senior Executive Advisor To Hockey Operations Mats Sundin),” Chayka said,. “I mean, there’s probably no one else that could appreciate and understand it and respect it like Mats Sundin does. So no different than any player. We’re constantly having discussions about what’s the best fit for the player, what’s the best fit for the team, how do we put the best team on the ice, and having conversations around that.
“So we’ve had lots of great discussions with Morgan and his representation. You know, they’ve been great to deal with. We have good relationships. It’s something where we’re continuing to have those discussions. I know he loves being on Toronto Maple Leaf, and we think he’s a great player. And we’re just trying to find the right fit for everyone.”
Chayka’s tone was consistent with the process-oriented approach he has described since taking over as general manager. Whether the topic was the first overall pick, which he confirmed the team is “probably likely” to use after considering trade offers. or the recent head coaching hire, Chayka has stressed thorough evaluation, multiple perspectives and arriving at decisions with conviction once every angle has been examined.
That stance carries weight coming from a general manager who has shown he is willing to explore every option. Earlier in the same availability, Chayka said the organization considered “everything” with the top pick and still landed on keeping it. On Matthew Knies, he acknowledged the team is fielding offers for the elite power forward but is not actively shopping him because moving that kind of player in his prime at a team-friendly number is “incredibly difficult” to justify from a roster-building standpoint.
Rielly’s situation is different in texture but similar in philosophy.
The ongoing nature of the conversations, however, means nothing is closed off permanently. Chayka noted that the free-agent market is thinner than in recent years while the salary cap has risen, creating conditions where more movement across the league is likely. He described the current period as still early in the offseason, with the full picture of how things will net out still developing.
For now, though, the public message on Rielly is one of stability. The discussions will continue as they do with every player. but Chayka does not see a trade materializing in the immediate future.
My take:
I think Chayka is not eager to show that they will move Rielly just for the sake of moving him. If they can unload the entire salary cap hit of $7.5 million that’s committed through 2030 along with pieces or picks that make the team better, the Leafs will be eager to consider it. But Chayka knows these comments will be posted on X and send signals to other GM that they aren’t as desperate to move Rielly as people seem to believe.
Chayka also provided positive updates on other roster pieces. Goaltender Anthony Stolarz is fully recovered from his previous injury and, according to Chayka, is in even better shape than he was at the end of last season. Defenceman Chris Tanev is already skating and expected to be ready for training camp.
As the Leafs prepare to step to the podium Friday night with the first overall selection. a choice Chayka said came with “a lot of conviction” and unanimous internal support after extensive video, data, medical and scouting work. the organization is balancing the excitement of adding high-upside talent with the reality of managing an existing core.
Rielly remains part of that equation for the time being. Whether the continued conversations with him and his camp eventually produce a different outcome is a question for another day
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