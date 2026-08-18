John Tavares Details 2018 Free-Agency Path To Maple Leafs As Maple Leafs Star Takes The Stand At Tax Court Against The CRA

“No. The finance wasn’t the only reason for signing. I knew I was in an amazing position, I’m in a very lucrative contract, I wasn’t counting every last penny, but obviously I wanted to maximize my opportunity along with where I was gonna live, gave the best career possible and as successful as you can be,” he said. “ So I don’t think you ever live with any regrets. You just try to make the best decisions you can in that moment and follow your values, your ethics, your heart… Regardless of whatever the ruling is, I don’t have any regrets.”