Joseph Woll Could Return To Maple Leafs' Crease Against Blackhawks After Missing Four Games To Lower-Body Injury

Joseph Woll could be back in the Toronto Maple Leafs' crease as soon as Tuesday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

It's been 11 days since the Toronto goaltender left the net after two periods against the Carolina Hurricanes due to a lower-body injury. Woll was eligible to return on Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers, but he wasn't ready to see game action yet.

After a few more days and a full practice on Monday, is it possible Woll returns against the Blackhawks?

"Possible," said Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube on Monday.

"He did well today. There's a chance, yeah, he could be ready. I think he had a good practice. He feels good. I'll sit down and talk to him. I haven't talked to him yet."

Woll has four wins and a .928 save percentage through eight games this season.

Dennis Hildeby has gotten the full workload since Woll went down with the injury, and the Maple Leafs have been pleased with his play. The Swede has appeared in five games, including the one period where he took over for Woll in Carolina, and has two wins plus a .926 save percentage.

Woll's eventual return will give Hildeby a breather amidst what's a crucial time for Toronto.

"Dennis had a heavy workload," Berube added. "It would definitely help, for sure."

Nevertheless, the 6-foot-7 towering goaltender has earned the trust of the Maple Leafs to get into more games, even after Woll returns.

"He's shown he can handle it. I think he did a great job for us," said Berube. "Going into even last game (a loss against the Edmonton Oilers), we limit a couple things, he gives us another chance to win the game."

He’s Not Going To Be On The Ice Anytime Soon’: The Maple Leafs Update On Anthony Stolarz Doesn’t Sound Promising

Anthony Stolarz has been out with what the team describes as an upper-body injury and the goaltender has yet to hit the ice. And it appears it will stay that way for a while.

There's still no sign of Stolarz, who's been out since Nov. 11 with an ailment. He hasn't been on the ice, nor has he been seen very much since. Berube added on Saturday that Stolarz won't be on the ice anytime soon, but still doesn't want to say the goaltender's season is in jeopardy.

“I wouldn't go there."

In 13 games this season, Stolarz has six wins and a .884 save percentage.