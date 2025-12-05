Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll Leaves Game Against Hurricanes After Two Periods With Lower-Body Injury

Just when everything was going right for the Toronto Maple Leafs, another injury pops up.

Joseph Woll wasn't on the ice to begin the third period after stopping 22 of 23 shots in the first two periods. The Maple Leafs said "lower body" was the reason why he didn't come out for the final frame.

The TSN broadcast, early in the third period, showed a clip of Woll stretching his left leg out after making a save. Toronto's trainers told head coach Craig Berube in the second intermission that Woll couldn't go in the third period.

Dennis Hildeby came in for relief of Woll in the third period and stopped all nine shots he faced. The 24-year-old has one win and a .919 save percentage through six appearances this season.

It's unknown how serious the injury is, with Berube adding post-game, "We'll see tomorrow."

But Toronto could be in a bit of trouble if Woll is out for an extended period.

"Right now, I can't give you that answer," added Berube when asked if the injury is serious. "I really don't know. Hopefully it's not, but I really liked the way (Hildeby) came in and handled it."

Anthony Stolarz still hasn't skated since sustaining an upper-body injury against the Boston Bruins on Nov. 11. With him not yet on the ice, it would suggest he's not nearing a return to the crease anytime soon.

That means Toronto could be rolling with Hildeby and, potentially, Toronto Marlies goaltender and prospect Artur Akhtyamov, if Woll's injury is at all serious. Akhtyamov, through 12 AHL games this season, has seven wins and an .896 save percentage.

After returning from a personal leave of absence on Nov. 15, Woll has started in seven of Toronto's last eight games. In those seven appearances this season, the goaltender has three wins and a .927 save percentage.

