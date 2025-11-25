Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll Was Pissed At Craig Berube After Being Pulled In Game Against Canadiens: 'I Like That'

Joseph Woll wasn't happy with Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube after being pulled on Saturday night against the Montreal Canadiens, after allowing four goals on 25 shots.

Despite the 27-year-old having a strong game and wanting to stay in the fight, Toronto wasn't playing well in front of him. Because of that, Berube yanked Woll from the game midway through the second period to give the Maple Leafs a jolt.

"He was so pissed off at me for pulling him," Berube said on Tuesday, "but I like that. He wanted to be in there and fight, and that's good."

Woll, with a smile, added: "I was having fun battling out there, and of course, any time you get out of the net, I'm not very happy. I thought we still had a chance to come back, and I thought we were kind of getting some momentum a bit."

Instead of sitting on the bench with his team (which occurs in most NHL buildings), Woll had to sit on the other side of the ice, just outside the team's tunnel. What was it like with Canadiens fans pretty much surrounding him?

"It's a little weird," Woll smiled. "Fans are giving it to you a little bit. I mean, it's always weird when you're right next to the fans because you go from being in the game to feel like you're a spectator. It's a bit of a weird transition."

The goaltender's overall game has been strong ever since he returned from a personal leave of absence in October. Woll has appeared in four games with Toronto this season, putting up a .905 save percentage in that span.

He has has arguably been the team's best player through this recent stretch of games.

"He's been solid and it has been very good for our team, getting him back in," added Berube.

Defenseman Jake McCabe described Woll as "a very calming presence" when he's on the ice with the team. And even more so when Toronto is in the basement of the Eastern Conference.

"I think he's done a very, very good job and been good with the puck and talking to us defensemen. So, yeah, I have been talking about him quite a bit, and that all speaks true."

With a five-game road trip coming up, Woll will likely start a large chunk of the games. Probably four of the five with Dennis Hildeby getting a start on the back-to-back this weekend. When you have a goalie like Woll feeling good about himself, he gives you a chance to win games.

The Maple Leafs need to take advantage of that right now.

"I'm just trying to continue doing what I do. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. I'm just sticking to that, and I think I'm confident with where I'm at," Woll said. "I feel good physically, mentally, so I'm just going to keep trenching along."

