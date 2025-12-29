'Just A Different Mindset': How The Maple Leafs' Power Play Has Regained Confidence Following Personnel Change

The Toronto Maple Leafs are beginning to find confidence on the man advantage again.

It was just one week ago when the Maple Leafs' power play was in shambles. They had a league-low 13.3 percent success rate on the power play, with just 12 goals on 90 opportunities. Toronto then made a personnel change, firing Marc Savard, who had been with the club since June 2024.

It was time for a new vision.

A few days later, the Maple Leafs promoted Steve Sullivan from the AHL's Toronto Marlies. Ahead of their morning skate on Saturday before a matchup against the Ottawa Senators, Sullivan and fellow Maple Leafs assistant coach Derek Lalonde worked with both power play units, running through zone entries and offensive zone movement.

That night, Toronto's power play went two-for-three, with goals from William Nylander and Matthew Knies.

Toronto looked more fluid. They were skating throughout the offensive zone with speed and making precise passing plays, something they'd struggled with for most of the season. Toronto continued that on Sunday night during a 3-2 overtime loss against the Detroit Red Wings.

Once again, it was Knies, who, this time, rocketed a puck by goaltender Cam Talbot after a nice pass from Auston Matthews in front of Detroit's net. Had the power play not scored on Sunday evening, this game would've had a much different storyline.

"It was a big goal for us," said Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube after the loss. "The power play looks a lot more confident making plays, moving it quick. It's not static."

What has led to the break out on the power play — the new personnel or the player's execution?

"Combination of both," Berube continued. "Execution, just a different mindset."

Albeit it's only two games, the Maple Leafs' power play is currently operating at a 60-percent clip, scoring three goals on five opportunities. That will, of course, come down, but it's a positive nonetheless after a disastrous start to the season.

"We got some things trending in the right direction," added John Tavares, who assisted on Knies' first-period power play goal against Detroit.

"Seeing it go in the net, it's obviously really good. Just like a lot of other parts of our game, got to stay on it. Hasn't been really a factor for us all year, and we know it has been in the past and certainly should be and can be going forward."

Knies mentioned post-game on Sunday that the personnel changes have, in part, led to a quick turnaround on the man advantage.

"Obviously, the new perspective is good. The new voice is good. But yeah, I think just execution, getting pucks on net, and guys playing in different spots, finding something new, finding a different way to get the puck in the net.

"We're just changing it up a little bit. I think we had some new looks and it's been working out for us."

Both of Knies' goals on the power play over the last two games have been one-timers in the slot whilst playing in the bumper position.

"I'd play anywhere, honestly, that they'd give me," he said. "I think I've done a good job there creating space, creating opportunities, and getting close to the net and converting."

Despite the overtime loss to the Red Wings, there's a lot for the Maple Leafs to be proud of through two games following the holiday break. The (sort of) new-look power play should be pretty high on the list of items to be happy about.

"There's obviously a new voice there, but at the end of the day, the guys that go over the boards have to do a better job, and that's on us as players, especially with the type of personnel that we have, the type of players that we have and skillsets," said Tavares on Sunday.

"We just flat out haven't been good enough, so whether it's a different approach, different messaging, it's all things that can help. But at the end of the day, guys that are going over the boards got to be determined and have the right mindset, being on the same page and execute."