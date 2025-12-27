What To Expect From The Tactical Power Play Changes For The Maple Leafs Under Derek Lalonde And Steve Sullivan

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ bench featured a new look on Friday after the organization promoted Toronto Marlies assistant coach Steve Sullivan to the NHL squad. This vacancy emerged following the departure of assistant coach Marc Savard, who was let go after the team struggled with a league-worst power play.

While Sullivan joined the team on the ice for Saturday’s morning skate, it was clearly Derek Lalonde directing the power-play units. Alongside Lalonde, Sullivan observed as the team dedicated significant time to refining their special teams play.

“They’re working together,” Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube insisted, noting that the staff is helping Sullivan get accustomed to their systems and discussing various man-advantage scenarios.

In Lalonde’s first game managing the unit, a 6-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 23, the former Detroit Red Wings head coach had only 47 seconds of power-play time to implement his changes. That lone opportunity was cut short after Matias Maccelli—whose promotion to the top unit was Lalonde’s primary personnel shift—took a slashing penalty.

Lalonde appears committed to this new look from a personnel standpoint as the team prepares to host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Toronto enters the matchup with a struggling 13 percent power-play efficiency. While it may take time to see Sullivan’s specific contribution, he currently appears to be shadowing the veteran staff as he transitions into the role.

"He’s a smart guy,” said Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who previously played with Sullivan during their tenure with the Arizona Coyotes.

Scott Laughton also praised the addition of the former Maple Leafs forward, noting the value of having a coach who has played extensively in the Toronto market.

Under Lalonde’s direction, the power play has adopted a more fluid approach. Positions are no longer rigid, which may explain why a massive net-front presence like Knies is no longer considered a focal point of the setup. There also doesn't appeat to be the same reliance on a 1-3-1, with some adjustments also being made in that regard.

Instead, the Leafs are striving for unpredictability—an element they hope will keep opponents off-balance moving forward.