Maple Leafs' Defensive Health Gets Worse As Oliver Ekman-Larsson The Latest To Go Down With An Injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs' injury woes continue on defense.

With Chris Tanev and Brandon Carlo already shelved with ailments, the Maple Leafs' back-end took another hit as Oliver Ekman-Larsson went down with an injury during the third period of Toronto's overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks.

Ekman-Larsson and Adam Gaudette went to battle for a loose puck behind the Maple Leafs' net. Gaudette lost his footing and slid into the end boards, landing on what appeared to be Ekman-Larsson's left ankle.

The 34-year-old needed assistance off the ice and didn't return to the game.

"Lower body right now," said Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube post-game on Thursday night. "Got to be re-evaluated tomorrow, and we'll know exactly the length of it."

Ekman-Larsson has been one of Toronto's most relied-upon defensemen this year. Entering Thursday's game against the Sharks, Ekman-Larsson averaged the third-most ice time (20:57) among Maple Leafs defenders, behind only Jake McCabe (21:54) and Morgan Rielly (22:00).

"He's been great," added Berube. "He'll be missed. Hopefully it's not too bad, but he's played great hockey for us."

Through 29 games this season, Ekman-Larsson has scored four goals and 20 points, which puts him fifth in team scoring.

Berube also gave updates on Carlo and Tanev, both of whom have been out of Toronto's lineup for a significant time.

Carlo hasn't seen game action since Nov. 13 against the Los Angeles Kings due to a lower-body injury. The 29-year-old defender joined the Maple Leafs on their most recent road trip, but had to return to Toronto on Dec. 1 after a setback, which needed evaluation.

Berube also updated the status of Chris Tanev, who is skating back in Toronto.

Berube revealed on Thursday night that Carlo underwent surgery while the Maple Leafs were still on the road, and that the timeline is about a month after the procedure. That potentially sets the defenseman up for a return in early January.

Carlo has two points and averaged 20:04 of ice time in 18 games this season.

As for Tanev, the Maple Leafs will decide the next steps "in the next day or so," said Berube. Tanev has been out since Nov. 1 after taking an awkward hit from Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov and leaving the game on a stretcher.

Tanev has been on the ice numerous times since, though, and has even taken part in Toronto's full practice on Wednesday, wearing a red non-contact jersey.

Berube mentioned on Thursday morning that Tanev had a meeting with doctors on Wednesday, and that they're still waiting on the results.

"I don't know yet," Berube said. "I wish I did (have an answer), but can't speed him up."

Sportsnet's Nick Kypreos reported that the team, Tanev, and doctors were trying to decide whether he needed surgery to treat whatever was ailing him. Berube also said before their game against the Sharks that he believes surgery isn't going to be an option right now.

"Just got to be patient and wait for the results," he added.

The game against the Flyers was his first back after recovering from a concussion suffered just under two weeks earlier against the New Jersey Devils. Tanev has appeared in eight games this season for Toronto, scoring two assists and averaging 17:20 of ice time.

Tanev had just returned for one game after missing the last 10 days with a concussion.

You can't forget about Dakota Mermis, who'll be out a month with a lower-body injury after getting knee'd by Tampa Bay Lightning forward Gage Goncalves on Monday evening.

With several of their top defensemen out, the Maple Leafs have had to bring in waiver-wire pickup Troy Stecher (who's been great ever since arriving in Toronto from the Edmonton Oilers) and Marlies call-up Henry Thrun, who made his debut on Thursday night.

They hope to be part of the back-end, along with Morgan Rielly, Jake McCabe, Simon Benoit, and Philippe Myers, who hold down the ship until the Maple Leafs get a few healthy defensemen back.

"It's tough for sure. Critical position, we all know that," added Berube. "Yeah, that's the way it is, so you need another guy to step up and play."

