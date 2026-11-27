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Maple Leafs' Anthony Stolarz Believes He Has Reached 'A Flow State' While Sergei Bobrovsky Struggles
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2026 2:02 PMPublished Nov 27, 2026 2:02 PM
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz believes he's hit "a flow state" while Sergei Bobrovsky continues to search for his game.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have looked to Anthony Stolarz for the last three games, and will be again on Friday for the first game of a back-to-back against the Boston Bruins.
With an injury-plagued history, Stolarz's current usage has been notable, especially considering how cautious the team was with him. Earlier in the season, he was only utilized on a one-game-per-week basis, on top of back-to-back features.
But lately, Sergei Bobrovsky has been playing below the standard his off-season contract suggests he should, which was a three-year contract at $7 million per year.
Behind all that, Stolarz has been feeling really good about his game, contributing to the Maple Leafs snapping their nine-game losing streak on Monday against the New York Islanders.
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"Yeah, you kind of get into a flow state," Stolarz said about his game after Thursday's practice in Boston. "You just try to continue that hard work that got you here. I had that little bit of a losing streak, but I thought I was still playing well."
Despite losing five of his last six starts and coming up with a 1-4-1 record, he's given Toronto a chance to get back into the game. And still, in that span, he's registered a .894 save percentage, which is better than the NHL's average SP of .891.
So for Stolarz, he's looking to keep progressing and build off his .909 SP from the Leafs' 4-2 win on Monday.
"You don't want to get discouraged," he said. "You don't want to deter from the process that's gotten you here. So for me, it was just kind of continue to work hard and keep going out there and doing the same thing."
Meanwhile, Bobrovsky hasn't made a start for the Maple Leafs since Nov. 17 against the Chicago Blackhawks. He will get the start against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, which means he will have played just two games since Nov. 10.
thehockeynews.comWhy You Haven’t Heard Much From Sergei Bobrovsky During His Struggles With The Maple LeafsSergei Bobrovsky is not speaking to the media during his struggles with the club. The team says he won't be speaking to media unless its after games in which he starts, leaving more questions than answers.
His record and statistics would explain his lack of playing time. He hasn't recorded a win in his last six games and has a 3-9-2 mark. He's also averaging a .874 SP and a 3.65 goals-against average, which both currently hold up as the worst of his 17-year NHL career.
"Yeah, I mean, he's been good," Stolarz said of how Bobrovsky has been holding up. "He's been a great teammate. We've been battling, competing out there, pushing each other and just kind of a normal goalie tandem. It's the life of a goalie, you know, one guy plays, one guy doesn't.
"He's been the same old Sergei. I haven't seen a change in his demeanor. I guess I've known the guy since three or four years. He's still the same supportive, happy-go-lucky guy. Like I said before, we're just continuing to work hard and worrying about our position and what we can do to better the team," Stolarz added.
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