Why You Haven’t Heard Much From Sergei Bobrovsky During His Struggles With The Maple Leafs
Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2026 10:34 PM
Sergei Bobrovsky is not speaking to the media during his struggles with the club. The team says he won't be speaking to media unless its after games in which he starts, leaving more questions than answers.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy